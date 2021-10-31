Busy with a street name – Editorial





Controversy hangs over the government’s plan to rename a street in Jakarta’s Menteng district after the founding father of modern secular Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in exchange for Ankara’s acceptance of naming a street in front of the embassy from Indonesia there after Sukarno, our founding president. What was seen as a symbol of the close diplomatic ties between the two countries has divided the city’s Muslim population, and due to the sensitivity of the issue, the government may have to seek a plan B. While Turkey appears to have found no problem with Indonesia’s request, conservative Muslims in Indonesia cannot accept their government’s tribute to Atatürk. Ranging from Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Anwar Abbas to successful Justice Party politician Hidayat Nur Wahid, they insist the government find a replacement for Atatürk. For Anwar, the government’s decision “will harm Indonesian Muslims”. MUI’s disagreement should come as no surprise. The country’s highest Muslim religious council in 2005 issued a fatwa banning liberalism, pluralism and secularism, among other controversial non-binding but influential edicts. Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said the plan was presented to deepen relations between Indonesia and Turkey, which happen to be the largest predominantly Muslim countries in the world. But beyond religious closeness, cooperation between the two nations has been solid, spanning many areas ranging from economics to defense. The two countries celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations last year and are accelerating the negotiation of the Indonesia-Turkey Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Both are members of the Group of 20, whose leaders are currently meeting for a summit in Rome, and have founded interregional economic groups like MIKTA, which also involves Mexico, the Republic of Korea and Australia, and the Organization. D-8 for Economic Cooperation. At least seven Indonesian figures have been commemorated as street names abroad. A street in Rabat is named Sukarno in honor of its role in launching the Asia-Africa Conference in 1955. The Dutch government named four streets after Mohammad Hatta, Kartini, Pattimura and Munir, while in Abu Dhabi a street is named after President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in exchange for the name of the elevated section of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road after Prince Mohammed ben Zayed. It is true that there are valid reasons for showing such respect to foreign leaders or personalities who have contributed so much to our country. The government will set a precedent if it continues its plan to name a street in Jakarta by the name Ataturk. Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria suggested through Ambassador Iqbal that the Turkish government choose a city for the name of the street rather than a number just to avoid controversy here. In keeping with diplomatic etiquette, however, there should be no doubt as to why Ankara proposed Atatürk, how the Turkish government respected Indonesia’s choice of Sukarno. The dust surrounding the trade plan should be settled so as not to damage the decades-long relationship between the two countries. While we should recognize Ankara’s preference, Jakarta would do better to designate a street outside of Menteng, which has been dedicated to our revered national heroes.

