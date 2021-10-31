Cop26 Glasgow updates: Boris Johnson admits there is no chance of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C





Watch live as climate protesters rally in Manhattan ahead of Cop26 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no chance of reaching a deal to prevent uncontrollable climate change at Cop26, given countries’ current commitments to reduce carbon emissions. Speaking at the G20 summit in Rome, he said: Where we are today, there is no way we will stop climate change next week. There is no way we can come to an agreement next week to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees. What we could possibly do if everyone comes together, what we could do is get a deal that means Cop26 in Glasgow is a step that allows us to end climate change, did -he adds. The prime minister’s gloomy comments follow an unsuccessful attempt to persuade Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to peak in CO2 emissions earlier than expected in 2025 rather than 2030, as is the current plan to China. As China is the world’s largest emitter of CO2 and Mr. Jinping will not attend the climate summit, it seems unlikely that a deal will prevent the global temperature from rising by more than 1.5 ° C. given that levels of industrialization will be possible. The climate summit is set to begin in Glasgow on Sunday, where 196 world leaders and some 20,000 delegates will meet to pledge to reduce carbon emissions in the hope of averting climate catastrophe. Key points Show last update



1635400846 Full schedule for this year’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow Cop26, the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, will finally begin in Glasgow, Scotland in late October, a year after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hosted by the UK under the chairmanship of former Business Secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Center will bring together the largest gathering of world leaders ever to meet on British soil during of its 12 days of From Sunday October 31 to Friday November 12. The 197 signatories, or parties, to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will all be represented in Glasgow, along with tens of thousands of negotiators, government officials, business and activists, all hoping to make their voices heard. their voice and see a comprehensive plan worked out. to achieve the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avert the global climate catastrophe our planet is facing. Stuti MishraOctober 28, 2021 7:00 AM 1635402646 What has changed since the Cop25? Do you remember the Cop25? If so, it’s probably not for the right reasons. The last UN climate summit, held in Madrid in 2019, was characterized by quarrels between major polluting nations and ultimately a disappointing lack of action. As Cop26 dawns in Glasgow postponed for a year due to the Covid pandemic, there is an even narrower window to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, designed to curb even more extreme weather extremes important. Countries must commit to drastically reducing their global warming emissions to keep global temperature rise at an increasingly ambitious level of 1.5 ° C since pre-industrial times, or well below 2 ° C. vs. Currently, the world has warmed by about 1.1 ° C. Prior to the Paris Agreement, the world was heading for a temperature rise close to 4C, and although that has dropped, it is still hitting above 3C this century. The World Meteorological Organization reported on Monday that greenhouse gas concentrations reached an all-time high last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average of the past decade, despite a temporary reduction during lockdowns of Covid. The independents Main climate correspondent Louise boyle explains the progress made since the last UN climate summit. Stuti MishraOctober 28, 2021 7:30 AM 1635406668 Floods hit Glasgow days before Cop26 Torrential rains have caused flooding in western Scotland as downpours cause waterlogging in Glasgow, just three days from the crucial summit of Cop26. Videos and photos posted on social media show roads flooded with water triggering a traffic jam, while the rail network has already been affected. Earlier, the Met Office had warned of life-threatening flooding by issuing orange weather warnings for rain in North West England and South West Scotland. Stuti MishraOctober 28, 2021 8:37 AM 1635408759 How the Cop26 summit will affect travel to Glasgow More than 25,000 delegates are expected to descend to Glasgow in less than two weeks when the Cop26 climate summit which was delayed by Covid-19 finally begins. Hosted by the UK under the chairmanship of former Business Secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) will bring together the largest gathering of world leaders ever to meet on the British soil. The conference will last 12 days, from Sunday October 31 to Friday November 12. Transport Scotland has warned that the scale of the event is unprecedented in terms of impact on the transport network. Joe sommerlad reports Stuti MishraOctober 28, 2021 9:12 AM 1635410739 Sign up for The Independents’ Cop26 Climate Summit Daily Newsletter Cop26, the 2021 United Nations climate change conference, is fast approaching and the urgency of current affairs is felt like never before. Here has The independent, we offer you an exclusive way to receive a daily live newsletter from our correspondents in the field at the top. Our team of dedicated environment and climate journalists will write a daily newsletter and it will be sent out each summit night, bringing all the latest headlines from that day’s events. The daily briefing will bring you up to date on what was discussed, what was agreed upon, the exclusive interviews our team will be conducting with delegates and others, as well as a behind-the-scenes view and analysis of the past 24 hours in Glasgow . . To subscribe to our climate newsletter and Cop26 special editions Click here Stuti MishraOctober 28, 2021 9:45 AM 1635411675 Making green the easy choice to fight climate change, says government chief science adviser Governments around the world need to invest more in technology to make green choices easier and cheaper for consumers, a senior science adviser has said. Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser to Boris Johnson – who played a leading role in the UK response to Covid – said building ‘research and development’ capacity was essential. “We need international collaboration through science to make sure we make innovation accessible worldwide, and we need to build research and development capacity in countries that need it in order to find the solution. “he told BBC Breakfast. Encouraging people to cycle rather than drive will help reduce emissions, he added. Asked about the budgetary incentive to encourage flights around the UK and if that sent the wrong message, Sir Patrick said his scientific advice was that “all of us, taking action to reduce thefts would be a good thing” and that it is necessary to obtain a sustainable flight mode. Matt MathersOctober 28, 2021 10:01 AM 1635412786 Labor slams Sunak’s astonishing move to cut air passenger rights Labor criticized Chancellor Rishi Sunaks’ decision to cut air passenger rights ahead of the crucial Cop26 climate summit. Analsysts said the policy, which lowers the cost of domestic flights, encourages air travel rather than train travel at a time when emissions need to be reduced. Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, called the move astonishing. She told BBC Radio 4 Today: We would not have gone ahead with this cut. I find it amazing that in the week leading up to Cop26, when we are supposed to show global leadership, we reduced air passenger taxes on domestic flights. We should be encouraging people to use our rail network for these trips. Matt MathersOctober 28, 2021 10:19 AM 1635413720 Attenborough: Using the Montreal Protocol as a Success Model at Cop26 In a speech on the polar research vessel that bears his name, Sir David Attenborough called on world leaders gathered for the Cop26 climate talks to listen to the science. RSS Sir David Attenborough is docked in London ahead of his first Antarctic mission later this year. He highlighted how quickly world leaders acted in response to evidence from British scientists in the 1980s of damage to the ozone layer, agreeing to the Montreal Protocol to phase out CFCs two years later. He said: We all know the magnitude of the dangers we face in the immediate future. Boaty McBoatface, which has been renamed RSS Sir David Attenborough Wouldn’t it be great to assume that as a result of our discoveries, and scientific discoveries, the nations of the world came together and actually did something about this next cop? he said. He said he hoped and prayed for the conference to take action and for nations to come together and listen to the science of what needs to be done if the world is not to be defeated by climate change. He said he was very proud and couldn’t think of a greater compliment than being associated with the ship. In a speech on the polar research vessel that bears his name, Sir David Attenborough called on world leaders gathered for the Cop26 climate talks to listen to the science. Matt MathersOctober 28, 2021 10:35 AM 1635414647 $ 1 billion plan to save critical Congo Basin forest could lead to more logging, leaked documents reveal According to leaked documents seen by The independent. Our senior climate correspondent based in New York Louise boyle reports: Matt MathersOctober 28, 2021 10:50 AM 1635415910 Shell does not attend police because oil and gas giant is unwelcome ‘ A climate summit aimed at cutting emissions might not be much fun for oil and gas executives. And it appears that Shell, the Anglo-Dutch multinational, has chosen to stay away. According to Emily Gosden, chief energy editor at The temperature, the firm will not be traveling to Glasgow because “we have been told that we are not welcome so we will not be there”. Matt MathersOctober 28, 2021 11:11 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/cop26-glasgow-latest-news-dates-b1948278.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos