Ex-President Donald Trump refutes Biden’s plan to pay illegal immigrants





Former President Donald Trump on Friday slammed the Biden administration for a report it was considering paying hundreds of millions of dollars to illegal immigrant families who were separated at the US-Mexico border under the policy of Trump’s “zero tolerance” in 2018.

“What they are doing is not even believable,” the 45th president told the “Clay Travis & Buck Sexton” radio show. “It’s not even believable.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services are discussing the payments in an effort to settle lawsuits filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and d ‘others on behalf of families who illegally crossed to the United States from Mexico to seek asylum.

“One of the things we were doing is separation, which was done before us,” Trump explained. “But ‘separation’, when people heard that, they didn’t come because if a parent found out that they were going to be separated, they didn’t come. [That’s] one of the reasons I have been so successful at the border.

The plaintiffs claim that children who were taken from their parents and placed in government detention centers suffered physical and mental trauma. Trump ended family separations by executive order in June 2018, although he did not officially end the “zero tolerance” policy inaugurated by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April.

The Journal reported that approximately 940 claims have been filed under Trump policy and that the Biden administration’s proposed settlement offer averages around $ 450,000 per person and nearly a million dollars per family.

“When you look at what they are doing at the border, there has never been anything like it,” the former president added. “The biggest we have ever had is probably one of the worst in the history of the world, because no country can stand what is happening to our country.”

The Journal report was released days after U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it recorded more than 1.7 million encounters with illegal border workers in the previous 12 months, the highest number never recorded. Trump claimed without evidence on Friday that countries were “emptying their prisons in the United States. We’ve become a dumping ground, and that’s a very, very sad thing.

“And you have big caravans coming. You have difficult trailers, ”added the former president. “They walked through the Mexican police like it was butter. We better stop them. It’s all I can say. They were illegally welcoming millions of people to our country, and these people are brutal people. A lot of them are tough, tough people.

Congressional Republicans expressed outrage at the Journal’s report, with nearly four dozen GOP lawmakers warning the White House in a letter Friday that the payments “would entice migrants from more than 150 countries around the world to cross our border. frontier “.

Trump ended family separations by executive order in June 2018, but he has not officially ended his “zero tolerance” policy. PA

The rationale for this blatant abuse of taxpayer money is to compensate these people for lasting psychological trauma. However, note that these people knowingly entered our country illegally, fully aware of the consequences of violating our rule of law, they wrote.

Actions have consequences, especially illegal actions done consciously. We are a nation of laws and our laws must be enforced. Promising tens of thousands of dollars to those who entered the United States illegally would not only reward criminal behavior, but it would surely send a message to the world that our borders are open and our rule of law will not be enforced. “

Trump Vice President Mike Pence called the reported settlement offer “unacceptable” in an interview with Fox News on Friday morning.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions ushered in the “zero tolerance” ruling on immigrants, as Trump implemented and enforced the policy in 2018.

“They sparked the worst border crisis in over 30 years, Pence told the Biden administration’s ‘Fox & Friends’. And it’s all down to dismantling the policies that worked, but also sending a message south of the border that the borders of the Americas are open to people coming from the north and entering our country illegally or abusing our asylum system.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security referred requests for comment to the Department of Justice. The DOJ declined to comment when contacted by The Post Friday.

Mike Pence described Biden’s settlement offer as “unacceptable” in an interview with Fox News.AP

