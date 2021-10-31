The G-20 meets for the first time since the pandemic. Here is what you missed

Updated October 30, 2021, 6:22 p.m. ET

It has been a few years since world leaders have been able to meet at the G-20. And like most gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were tough times in Rome on Saturday as people tried to figure out when to wear masks, whether to shake hands and how far they had to get closer.

Every leader walked the red carpet for The cloud, the convention center named after a cloud-like structure floating inside, towards Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Canadian Justin Trudeau bowed slightly from the waist as he greeted the host. Indian Narendra Modi hugged himself. German Angela Merkel stuck with a punch. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez forgot to take off his mask for the photo, until Draghi nudged him.

Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi greets World Trade Organization Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she arrives for the G-20 summit.

Draghi has invited a group of first responders in white coats and uniforms to join in the traditional “family photo” held at the start of each summit, symbolizing the central issue the leaders will address.

“I would like to say that it is great to see you all here after some difficult years for the global community. The pandemic has separated us, as it has with all of our citizens,” Draghi told other leaders. . before the cameras were kicked out of the room.

“We can finally look to the future with big or with some optimism,” he said.

Brendan Smialowski / Pool / AFP via Getty Images President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold talks ahead of the opening session of the G-20 summit.

A new global minimum tax for corporations

G-20 leaders are set to officially approve a new global minimum corporate tax of 15%, an initiative to crack down on tax havens. “We have reached a historic agreement for a fairer and more equitable tax system,” Draghi said as he opened the summit.

For the United States, the White House estimates it could bring in $ 60 billion in revenue a year, and it’s part of what Biden and Democrats hope to help fund new spending on social programs and climate action. Of course, the Congress you must first pass this package, which includes new tax measures like this one.

The work of economic diplomacy in @ g20org this week continues. I spoke with @SaraEisen on our efforts to level the playing field for American business and to implement a foreign policy for the middle class, one that will strengthen the economy of American workers. https://t.co/6mb0mXOFfn – Secretary Janet Yellen (@SecYellen) October 29, 2021

A senior administration official said Biden told leaders at the summit that “while we may not agree on all issues, we can tackle common interests.”

Chinese and Russian leaders stayed at home

Not everyone made the trip to Rome. Chinese Xi Jinping is not traveling outside the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russian Vladimir Putin has not left his home either.

“I think you will see the United States and Europe at the forefront of this G-20 as we deal with the fact that neither the leaders of Russia nor of China will be in the room,” Jake said. Sullivan, National Security Advisor to President Biden. , speaking to Air Force One reporters on their way to Italy. “This dynamic will be interesting to see unfold.”

Biden also met with Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the summit to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.

Protesters rally at summit on climate issues

Thousands of activists are in Rome to draw attention to a number of issues, including climate change and economic inequality.

Some climate protesters briefly staged a sit-in on the main road leading to the summit on Saturday, according to the The New York Times.

Luca Bruno / AP Climate activists try to block traffic on a main road leading to La Nuvola, Rome’s convention center where the G-20 summit is taking place.

Once the G-20 is over, Biden will travel to the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where he is expected to pressure world leaders to commit to drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

But that message will be complicated by the fact that Biden has not been able to pass significant climate legislation in the United States. Democrats have dropped a key proposal that would have fined power companies for continuing to use fossil fuels after the measure faced opposition from Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Biden finds time for mass between meetings

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images President Biden leaves Saint Patrick’s Church after attending mass Saturday in Rome on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

President Biden attended mass at St. Patrick’s Church on Saturday, after a day of sessions with G-20 leaders.

Biden, a devout Catholic, often attends mass on Saturdays when he is at the White House or at his home in Delaware.

Biden’s views on abortion and same-sex marriage have left him at odds with some Catholic clergy.

Despite this, Biden said Pope Francis told him during their meeting Friday that he should continue to receive Communion.

Biden meets Turkish Erdogan

President Biden will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday morning, a senior administration official said.

The two leaders will discuss Syria, Libya and Turkey’s desire for new weapons.

Relations between the United States and Turkey have been strained in recent years. The United States sanctioned Turkey last year after Erdogan bought Russia’s S-400 missile system.

Earlier this year, Biden angered the Turkish government when he declared the massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago “genocide”.

Evan Vucci / AP President Biden greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a group photo at the G-20 summit.

Bidens closes the day at the G-20 leaders’ gala dinner

Dinner at the gala included salmon marinated in herbs and fennel, a pumpkin and white truffle risotto, and a tangerine cream dessert, according to the White House.

President Biden was seated next to European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The first lady, Jill Biden, was seated next to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The dinner was closed to the press. But Biden tweeted a photo with Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and their wives.

