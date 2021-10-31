Donald Trump’s World Series reception elicits intense reactions on Twitter





ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former United States President Donald Trump salutes Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrili / Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump made an appearance in Game 4 of the World Series, which sparked intense reactions on Twitter.

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to seeking attention, especially now that he’s out of the White House after losing the election to Joe Biden last year. It was evident on Saturday, as he released a statement claiming he had received a World Series Game 4 invite from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees president Randy Levine, which happened. turned out to be false, just as his “election was stolen from me” asserts.

Nonetheless, Trump was in attendance at Truist Park alongside former first lady Melania, to watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Houston Astros.

As is the case with Trump, his appearance will generate strong reactions on Twitter, especially from his supporters and detractors.

Who else would love to see Donald Trump get arrested in front of everyone at the World Series tonight?

– dylan🇺🇸 (@dylanmsmitty) October 30, 2021

Imagine Donald Trump coming to your team’s World Series game and not booing him.

– Jack (@Unsilent) October 31, 2021

I saw Donald Trump on TV at the World Series tonight. Shouldn’t he be locked up or what?

– Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) October 31, 2021

Donald Trump at the World Series. As if the Braves / Astros weren’t repellent enough.

– Just Johny (@johnyhuber) October 31, 2021

Watch the World Series tonight in Atlanta…

Herschel Walker is going to be there and Donald Trump is going with him.

Watch the crowd reaction when jumbotron shows them … it’ll tell you what Walker’s chances are of winning the Georgia Senate seat and what Trump’s favor is now.

– david w. thompson (@ dwthompson1945) October 30, 2021

Trump reception at World Series Game 4

Trump was briefly acknowledged as present on the FOX show. The video circulated on social media of Trump participating in the Tomahawk Chop with Braves fans at Truist Park.

Herschel Walker, a candidate for the United States Senate to represent Georgia, is also present with Trump. Trump endorsed Walker in his race against outgoing Reverend Raphael Warnock.

45 had attended the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park before, and he was met with a mixed reaction from fans when introduced by the AP announcer.

