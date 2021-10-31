Politics
No one is calling for Covid plan B, says Boris Johnson, despite calls from medical leaders
Boris Johnson has claimed no one wants his Covid Plan B implemented now despite a chorus of calls from medical leaders for immediate restrictions.
Absolutely everyone agrees that there is no need to move to tighter restrictions despite high infection rates, with the possible exception of the Labor Party, the PM insisted.
The claim came as Mr Johnson urged people not to be overconfident about their level of immunity by pushing back the opportunity for a recall before winter.
When asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, the PM speaking at the G20 summit in Rome said: I see no evidence to suggest that any type of lockdown is on the cards .
Earlier this month, hospital and doctor leaders urged ministers to switch to Plan B wearing compulsory masks, Covid passes for overcrowded events and working from home to avert impending disaster for the NHS.
Matthew Taylor, Director General of the NHS Confederation, said: It is time for the government to enact plan B of its strategy without delay, because without preventive action we risk falling into a winter crisis.
We are at the limit and we are at the end of October. It would take an incredible chance not to find ourselves in the middle of a deep crisis over the next three months.
The head of the British Medical Association echoed the warning, calling the government’s refusal to take further preventive measures willful neglect.
Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors, warned that further blockages could not be ruled out.
Since then, case rates have fallen slightly, but the number of deaths has exceeded 1,000 per week and experts say the future course of the pandemic is very difficult to predict.
Mr Johnson told reporters: Yes, it is true that the cases are high, but they are currently no reason to switch to Plan B.
I think absolutely everyone agrees except maybe the Labor Party.
So we’re sticking to the plan and I think, rather than thinking about any new restrictions, the best thing anyone can do is get that booster shot as soon as you come up with it.
Calling it a very important message, the PM added: I think people don’t really realize that the first two hits are starting to fade. There is a decreasing effect on the first two.
How sad, how tragic it would be if people who had other complications, other health problems, got seriously ill because they were too confident about their level of immunity and did not get their call back when they needed it.
The latest figures show that coronavirus infections in England have risen to the same levels as at the height of the second wave in January, with one in 50 people having the virus last week.
This is around 1.1 million people and an increase from the previous week, when around one in 55 people in England was infected with Covid.
