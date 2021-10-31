Landmark G-20 international tax deal will eliminate race to the bottom

This weekend, G-20 leaders joined a total of 136 countries in approving an international tax deal aimed at making the world economy fairer and more productive. This landmark deal will increase incentives to invest in workers and workplaces and ensure that large, profitable companies do not escape taxes. Furthermore, it demonstrates the power of diplomacy to strengthen American leadership in the world.

Secretary Janet Yellen and the Treasury Department have negotiated an end to the race to the bottom in corporate taxation by establishing a global minimum tax on foreign income. For four decades, country after country, including the United States, has played a doomed game in trying to win the race by demanding the lowest tax rate to attract and retain business, only to see other nations quickly follow suit.

Countries would cut their corporate tax rates, creating tax havens that would allow some of the world’s most profitable businesses to evade paying taxes at home, damaging the tax base both in the country of ‘origin and in the fiscal household. Even though all countries would have done better to cooperate to ensure a minimum level of taxation, acting individually, they have arrived at a situation in which all countries are worse off.

That’s the definition of a race to the bottom, and in a race to the bottom, there are no winners. Rather than become more competitive, the United States has seen its tax base eroded. Corporate tax collection following the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act fell to its lowest level since World War II: just 1% of gross domestic product. This has prevented our country from investing in the essential ingredients of economic growth: infrastructure, education, child care, and research and development.

This destructive race is over now. A new global minimum tax of at least 15% leaves no incentive for countries to cut each other down by cutting rates and no ability to do so due to strict enforcement rules. Instead, nations will compete on aspects of economic strength that will underpin growth for decades to come: Are the nation’s workers educated and skilled? Are their supply chains efficient and modern? With a level playing field, the United States will be more competitive and all nations will be in a hurry to compete on terms that lead to more productivity and growth. And American companies will no longer be the only companies subject to a minimum tax on foreign income.

The agreement also marks an important diplomatic achievement. It is a major step towards reviving American leadership on the international scene. Close and constant consultations on this agreement have signaled to partners and allies that a page has turned on a recent period of unpredictable unilateralism. Instead, the administration has adopted multilateral leadership to strengthen the global economy while serving the interests of working American families.

Rarely do 136 countries agree on anything, let alone on a subject as complex and controversial as international business taxation. It is an encouraging example of cooperation among the world’s economies that offers hope for addressing the other transnational challenges we face, from climate change to the end of the pandemic. These issues cannot be addressed without deep multilateral engagement. But, if we can achieve this level of unanimity on something as complicated as international taxation, there is reason to be optimistic on other seemingly intractable issues.

While the conclusion of the international tax deal is a historic achievement, neither Secretary Yellen nor the other leaders have had the luxury of a victory lap, even if they deserve it. Far too much remains to be done and the stakes have never been higher.

Leadership on the world stage is only sustainable if action follows negotiations. Most importantly, Congress must act quickly to implement the global minimum tax agreement in the next reconciliation bill so that this historic foreign policy achievement, and the investments it will support, can start to benefit middle-class Americans who will benefit. .

Jacob J. Lew was US Secretary of the Treasury from 2013 to 2017.