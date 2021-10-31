President Joko Widodo was greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi





Rome – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attends the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit at Rome Congress Center “La Nuvola”, Rome, Italy on October 30, 2021. Upon arriving at the scene, President Joko Widodo, who was seen wearing a gray suit paired with a blue tie, was greeted by Italian Prime Minister (PM) Mario Draghi as the host. A number of heads of state attended the G20 summit on “People, Planet, Prosperity”. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were also present. Argentine President Alberto Fernández and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were also present. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, French President Emmanuel Macron and United States President Joe Biden. After welcoming the arrival, the animators then did a group photo shoot. President Joko Widodo is seen in the front row, flanked by Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Sultan Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah. This group photoshoot was also attended by a number of health workers. After the group photo, the event continued with the opening of the summit and the first session of the meeting on the theme “Global economy and global health”. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said that today President Jokowi was also due to attend a side event regarding support for small and medium enterprises and women-owned enterprises and that he had been specifically invited to speak. “Then the president will also attend a cultural event and dinner which will be hosted by the Italian prime minister,” Retno said in a press release on Friday (10/29/2021) evening local time. Before attending the summit, President Joko Widodo had held two bilateral meetings, namely with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron. In addition to the two leaders, the president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of India, Turkey, Italy and the World Bank. The Minister of Foreign Affairs explained that the bilateral agenda was still very dynamic and could evolve according to the agendas of the leaders. “It is possible that there are still some changes in the bilateral meeting as there are still some requests and we are currently trying to match the schedule, both the schedule of Mr. President and the schedule of other leaders.” , said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. (FID / UN) /setkab.go.id. [] Jokowi and Morrison discuss climate change vaccination Jokowi appreciates defense cooperation between Indonesia and France President Jokowi delivers two important things to G20 summit October 2021 Indonesia to receive G20 presidency from Italy

