World Series 2021: Donald Trump performs racist tomahawk chop gesture in World Series Game 4, Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros, baseball news





Donald Trump was heavily criticized for committing a racist gesture as he backtracked on his boycott of baseball after a few months.

Former United States President Donald Trump was seen exhibiting the controversial “Tomahawk Chop” – denounced as a racist gesture by Native Americans – in support of the Atlanta Braves on Sunday (AEDT) as he was attending the fourth game of the World Series of baseball.

Trump, who was booed when he attended a World Series game two years ago in Washington, joined thousands of Braves fans at Truist Park in Atlanta to do the hash move with his right arm before the team won’t face the Houston Astros at the best of times. seven major league baseball championship finals.

Trump was seated in a suite on the right-hand side and was joined by his wife Melania in cheers, which Native Americans lamented as a racist insult to their culture and heritage, with some groups calling for his retirement.

Racism targeting Native Americans hit MLB this year as the Cleveland Indians withdrew their nickname after years of complaints, and are now called the Guardians.

But the “Tomahawk Chop” remains a popular gesture among sports fans.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred backed him this week, saying Native Americans in the Atlanta area “fully support the Braves’ agenda, including the chop.”

“For me, it’s kind of the end of the story,” he said.

But the president of the National Council of American Indians, Fawn Sharp, criticized Manfred’s comments, saying the group had repeatedly told the Braves that “the natives are not degrading mascots and rituals like the” Tomahawk. Chop “who dehumanize and harm us have no place in American society”.

The Trumps were later joined by former Georgia college football star running back Herschel Walker, whose candidacy for a US Senate job from Georgia was backed by the former president.

In his 2020 reelection bid, Trump narrowly lost the state of Georgia.

While President of the United States in October 2019, he attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington and a chorus of boos erupted when his image was posted on the stadium’s video display board.

Trump had called for a boycott of the MLB after a decision in April to move the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado to protest restrictive voting laws passed by Georgia state lawmakers.

Ahead of the game, Trump claimed he was invited by MLB, issuing a mass email statement to his supporters.

“I can’t wait to be at the World Series in Atlanta tonight,” he said.

Thanks to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees for the invitation.

“Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!”

But the MLB said that was not true and denied making such an invitation to the former president.

“He asked to attend the match,” he said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, Terry McGuirk, CEO of the Atlanta Braves, said Trump contacted the team to request tickets.

“He called MLB and wanted to come to the game,” McGuirk reportedly said. “We were very surprised. Of course we said yes. ”

Atlanta won the game 3-2 to come away with a single victory from the biggest trophy in baseball in the world.

Back-to-back solo home runs in the seventh inning of Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler saw the Braves cross the line in the low-scoring game.

The Braves now hold a 3-1 best-of-seven series lead as they strive for their first World Series title since 1995 in their first playoff appearance since 1999.

The Astros, meanwhile, are playing their third World Series in five seasons and are looking for their first championship since 2017.

Game 5 is in Atlanta on Monday (AEDT).

With AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/american-sports/mlb/donald-trump-performs-racist-chop-gesture-at-world-series-game/news-story/09db256a2370a76609099518e292623e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

