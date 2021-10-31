How Narendra Modi dominates other political leaders



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah

In the classic Hindi movie Aandhi directed by Gulzar, there was a strong character Lallu Lal superbly portrayed by actor Om Prakash. He was political advisor and campaign manager for Aarti Devi, the heroine of the film. The film was supposed to be based on Indira Gandhi.

In India, the likes of Lallu Lal are inevitable and play an important role for real life political leaders. They are politically sharp. They know the socio-political character of the constituencies, the local issues and the current mood of the voters, the strengths and weaknesses and the public images of political aspirants (seekers of political party tickets to fight against the elections). They operate within the party or sometimes with the upper management.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah have one thing in common. Both successfully synchronize the decision-making process by selecting the right candidates for the right constituencies.

They synchronized Keshubhai Patel, LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajapeyis campaigning in Gujarat before becoming the national leaders. In Indian elections, every serious candidate needs their own Lallu Lals.

Who can win the seat is the only criteria for all political parties but Modi has a better success rate in this political act.

In India, selecting the right candidate for the right constituency is often a very complex process, as caste, religion, economy, development and many other issues play a role in whether a candidate wins or defeats. .

The Indian opposition is now frustrated to see how the Modi government’s initial negative perception over Covid mismanagement fades from public memory as India has accomplished the difficult task of administering a billion anti-virus vaccines. -Covid despite the low status of its health infrastructure.

BJP Advantage

As the UP elections approach, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the main opposition Congress is leaping from temple to temple, but this is unlikely to give her an overnight advantage over the BJP.

On the eve of elections and elsewhere, the most important political activity of political parties should be to nominate the party to the right candidate.

When a party gives a ticket to relatively unknown political leaders, it is actually granting candidates more fame and power.

Ticket distribution time is the most important political activity for great leaders as the successful candidates actually share a power pie. When Modi gave tickets to candidates in the 90s as general secretary of the BJP in Gujarat, leaders who had a chance of a lifetime became Modi devotees for life.

Modi has better political understanding and a finger on the pulse of the political mainstream in India

In the Indian political matrix, parties are often made, and power is gained through the intelligent selection of candidates. It is the smart selection that helps the party win, not the smart candidate.

This is where Modi takes the lead. From Panchayat to Lok Sabha, Team Modi plans the candidate selection process very meticulously.

Currently, no political party or leader is able to beat this trait of Modi. Compared to Congress, its main rival on the national scene, the BJP is more methodical in judging the victory of candidates.

Over the years, Modi and Amit Shah have developed a formula that applies political science to match the constituency profile, the public image of candidates, the abilities and strategies of rivals, and the mood of voters.

There are a lot of Lallu lals from the old BJP, Congress and leftist parties who were grassroots workers, who had extensive knowledge of constituencies and voters’ likes and dislikes. This expertise made all the difference for their respective parties.

Over the decades, many parties in India can boast of having geniuses among their cadres who have helped powerful leaders choose the best candidate. Currently, Congress is weak in this department when it is opposed to the BJP.

Modi-Shah Formula

Led by Modi and Shah, the distribution of BJP tickets is quite professional with rare exceptions when tickets are distributed under pressure or some sort of lure. The BJP is focused on winning, but as the elections unfold in India, it is also a gamble.

Many secret opinion polls are carried out by the party to target the right candidates. Modi also uses ticket distribution during elections to train future leadership.

The Congress party has also deteriorated in this department. There are more than a dozen known cases in Congress, from Kamal Nath to Mukul Wasnik, who have been accused of mismanagement in the selection of candidates. Some local leaders have sent evidence of corruption in the distribution of tickets to the Congressional High Command.

Normally, in any Indian election, more than 300 to 400 candidates compete for each seat. Who wins the elections and why, and who loses and why, is an enigma as some constituencies have over a million voters and no constituency has homogeneous voters.

It is a lifelong effort for all serious political leaders to feature the mantra of political tilt in these political constituencies. The incredible strength and weakness of Indian democracies lies in the process of distributing the tickets.

When Prime Minister Modi or the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Stalin, for example, are forced to give a ticket to a particular candidate, who they believe can win the election, it means the candidate has the grassroots election covered and can conduct the election on his shoulders. .

The ticket distribution process requires a democratic spirit and those who are serious about taking on the BJP should first analyze how the ruling party obtains the winning candidates.

The prime minister’s rivals should note that this is Modi-Shahs’ main achievement. Sometimes they fail, but most of the time they win.