Chinese President Xi Jinping reminds G20 of its responsibilities

Editor’s Note: Andrew Korybko is an American political analyst based in Moscow. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

On October 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in Rome by video link, reminding its members of their global responsibilities for the sustainable development of their economies, reduction of emissions and perhaps more importantly, to urgently cooperate in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible.

The latest of those suggestions saw the Chinese leader explain exactly how this could happen while also showcasing his Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative (GVCAI).

First, vaccine research and development must be strengthened in partnership with developing countries. Second, developing countries should have equitable access to vaccines. Third, intellectual property rights on vaccines should be removed and this technology should be transferred to developing countries. Fourth, cross-border trade must be intensified to facilitate access to vaccine raw materials and the equitable export of their end products. Fifth, all vaccines should be treated the same. And sixth, developing countries need financial support to buy vaccines.

The GVCAI is very pragmatic. In fact, everything President Xi proposed should have happened already. The fact that this has yet to happen shows how the self-serving politicians of some large countries have inadvertently prolonged the pandemic. Some of them, like the United States, are also taking a politicized stance towards the origins of the virus instead of following the science of the World Health Organization study earlier this year.

The pandemic was not the only talking point the Chinese leader brought up during his speech, as previously mentioned. President Xi also criticized the formation of exclusive blocs, which he warned will only undermine scientific and technological innovation. He advised major economies to manage their economies responsibly with appropriate policies that ensure there are no negative spillovers for developing economies, which is crucial as the global economy begins to recover. .