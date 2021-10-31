Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping reminds G20 of its responsibilities
Huge banner announcing the G20 Summit on the glass wall of the Nuvola Congress Center in Rome, Italy, October 27, 2021. / Getty
Huge banner announcing the G20 Summit on the glass wall of the Nuvola Congress Center in Rome, Italy, October 27, 2021. / Getty
Editor’s Note: Andrew Korybko is an American political analyst based in Moscow. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.
On October 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in Rome by video link, reminding its members of their global responsibilities for the sustainable development of their economies, reduction of emissions and perhaps more importantly, to urgently cooperate in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible.
The latest of those suggestions saw the Chinese leader explain exactly how this could happen while also showcasing his Global Vaccine Cooperation Action Initiative (GVCAI).
First, vaccine research and development must be strengthened in partnership with developing countries. Second, developing countries should have equitable access to vaccines. Third, intellectual property rights on vaccines should be removed and this technology should be transferred to developing countries. Fourth, cross-border trade must be intensified to facilitate access to vaccine raw materials and the equitable export of their end products. Fifth, all vaccines should be treated the same. And sixth, developing countries need financial support to buy vaccines.
The GVCAI is very pragmatic. In fact, everything President Xi proposed should have happened already. The fact that this has yet to happen shows how the self-serving politicians of some large countries have inadvertently prolonged the pandemic. Some of them, like the United States, are also taking a politicized stance towards the origins of the virus instead of following the science of the World Health Organization study earlier this year.
The pandemic was not the only talking point the Chinese leader brought up during his speech, as previously mentioned. President Xi also criticized the formation of exclusive blocs, which he warned will only undermine scientific and technological innovation. He advised major economies to manage their economies responsibly with appropriate policies that ensure there are no negative spillovers for developing economies, which is crucial as the global economy begins to recover. .
A staff member checks the labels on the vials of COVID-19 vaccine at a packaging line of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2020. / Xinhua
A staff member checks the labels on the vials of COVID-19 vaccine at a packaging line of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2020. / Xinhua
President Xi’s remarks on climate change were also important. He said developed countries should lead by example when it comes to reducing emissions. This reinforces the suggestions made in his country’s white paper on climate change which was released on Wednesday. It is unrealistic to expect developing countries to do the same as developed countries in this regard or at an equal pace. Developed countries should therefore show the way as advised by President Xi.
These three pillars of his speech served to remind the organization of its global responsibilities towards humanity. The G20 is one of the most influential groups of countries in the world, outside of the United Nations. Its members collectively contribute to the vast majority of the world economy and international trade. In addition, they represent about two-thirds of the planet’s population. However, only a few developing countries like China are represented.
Since the People’s Republic of China is the largest developing country, it has always felt responsible for defending the interests of its peers in countries of the South. This explains why President Xi made it clear in his speech that the global economic recovery, climate change policies and efforts to end the pandemic should not come at the expense of developing countries. On the contrary, their interests must be respected, otherwise global inequalities will only get worse and people’s lives will become much more difficult.
If G20 members end up following President Xi’s advice, then eventually everything will get better for everyone. The “community of destiny for humanity” that China has worked so hard to create can become a reality. Mutually beneficial cooperation is the way of the future, not the zero-sum games that some big countries like the United States play. Only true multilateralism, championed by China, can save the world from its many crises.
(If you would like to contribute and have specific expertise, please contact us at [email protected])
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-31/Chinese-President-Xi-Jinping-reminds-G20-of-its-responsibilities-14NQIjFNXuE/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]