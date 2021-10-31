“She’s in a good mood”: British Prime Minister BorisJohnson reassures Queen Elizabeth II’s health – The New Indian Express





Through AFP ROME: Queen Elizabeth II is in good spirits, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday after medics advised the 95-year-old monarch to rest for at least a fortnight. The Queen, who spent a night in hospital last week for “preliminary inquiries”, has since followed medical advice to recover and has only performed light labor. She canceled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland last week, while her participation in the upcoming United Nations COP26 climate conference, which begins in Scotland on Sunday, has also been suspended. Following the latest advice, Buckingham Palace said on Friday it would continue to perform clerical duties and some virtual audiences, but no official visits for the next two weeks. “I have spoken to Her Majesty and she is in very good shape. She just needs to take the advice of her doctors and rest, and I think that is the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her luck. “Johnson told British TV station. Channel 4 in Rome, where he attends a G20 summit at the weekend. The change of pace for Britain’s longest-serving monarch, due to celebrate his platinum jubilee on his 70th birthday on the throne in 2022 and is known for his unwavering commitment to royal duties, is rare. Buckingham Palace said in its latest statement that there remained “firm intention” to attend the National Service of Remembrance for British Veterans on November 14. “Fewer personal appearances” The Queen first took a step back on October 20, the day after a reception for global business leaders at Windsor Castle, where she chatted with Johnson and US billionaire Bill Gates. She spent the next night in hospital, her first since 2013, which palace officials said was for practical reasons after “preliminary inquiries” into an unspecified case. The monarch had appeared in great shape in public until recently, despite the loss of her husband Prince Philip, 99, in April. She was attending official engagements almost daily, similar to her pre-pandemic workload, since returning from her traditional summer vacation in Balmoral, Scotland. But she made headlines recently after being seen walking with a cane, and tabloid The Sun reported that she had also stopped walking her corgis. The queen is said to have stopped riding, a passion alive, though she plans to take it back after resting. She is also said to have given up drinking alcohol. Royal expert Penny Junor told AFP earlier this week the monarch would likely make “fewer personal appearances and more on video.” “And where she appears, I guess it will be as a spectator rather than at receptions where she has to work in a room and meet dozens of people,” he said. She will address COP26 via video, but it will be her son Prince Charles, heir to the crown, who will deliver the opening speech in person. The 72-year-old prince, who does not have his mother’s popularity, has already represented her abroad since she stepped down from her duties abroad.

