Donald Trump attends World Series Game 4, does Tomahawk Chop





He had a friendlier reaction in Georgia than in Washington, DC

© Elsa / Getty Images North America / TNS Former First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump Tomahawk Chop ahead of World Series Game 4 between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday the 30th October 2021, in Atlanta.

Former President Donald Trump attended Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night at Truist Park, near Atlanta.

Whether Trump was invited first or not, he and his wife Melania were definitely there and joined local fans in the Tomahawk Chop.

Despite widespread condemnation from Native Americans and many others, the Braves name and the Tomahawk Chop have remained a staple in Atlanta baseball games. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred backed the taunt and name earlier this week.

Gallery: Donald Trump, Melania in Astros-Braves World Series Sequel (Chron)

Atlanta fans applauded the 45th President when he was seen. It was in stark contrast to the boisterous boos Trump received in Washington, DC from Nationals fans during the 2019 World Series.

The Astros, who have appeared in both Series, were not fortunate enough to host Trump. But they won the last game he attended, Game 5 in 2019, and took a 1-0 lead in the first set on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump claimed he was invited to the game by Major League Baseball and Yankees president Randy Levine. However, MLB said Trump launched the plan.

Before the invitation on Wednesday, Atlanta CEO Terry McGuirk said Trump reached out and asked if he could come, USA Today reported. The team has booked a suite at Truist Park for Trump and his guests, McGuirk said.

In Cobb County, the Atlanta suburb where Truist Park is located, Trump got 42% of the vote in 2020. President Joe Biden got 56%.

Continue Reading View full articles without a “Continue Reading” button for {0} hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-attends-world-series-game-4-does-tomahawk-chop/ar-AAQ94Jv%3Fli%3DBBnbcA1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos