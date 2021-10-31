PM Modi offers candelabra, a book to Pope Francis; gets a bronze plaque in return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented a specially designed silver candelabra and a book on India’s climate initiatives to Pope Francis during their first meeting in Vatican City.

Modi explained to the 84-year-old pontiff that the book The Climate Climb: India’s strategy, actions and Achievements is about climate change, a question close to the Pope.

In return, the Pope presented the Prime Minister with a bronze plaque containing the inscription: The desert will become a garden “, his message for the World Day of Peace and the document on human fraternity, signed on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi by the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to meet Francis since he became pope in 2013, also tweeted photos of him kissing the head of the Roman Catholic church.

“I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India,” Modi tweeted afterwards. the historic meeting with the 84-year-old pontiff.

Pope Francis received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a private audience at the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences for populations across the world. They also discussed the challenge posed by climate change, he said.

The Prime Minister, who is in Italy to attend the G20 summit, briefed the Pope on the ambitious initiatives taken by India in the fight against climate change as well as India’s success in administering a billion doses of Covid-19 vaccination. Prime Minister Modi will also attend the Climate Summit to be held in Glasgow from Sunday.

His Holiness appreciated India’s help to countries in need during the pandemic, the statement said.

The prime minister extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India at an early date, which was gladly accepted, he said.

It was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades. In June 2000, the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the Vatican for the last time and met the then Pope, His Holiness John Paul II.

India and the Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia, a statement said.

