A Mature Response – Journal





ALL eyes are on the thousands of Tehreek-i-Labbaik militants encamped in Wazirabad, awaiting instructions from their leaders to continue on to Islamabad. Going forward could lead to tragedy. On Friday, hundreds of Punjab Rangers were deployed to two main points along the road to repel them.

A meeting of the National Security Committee the same day gave the government the green signal to hold talks with the banned organization, but with the caveat that there would be no compromise on crimes committed by its workers. So far, at least four police officers have been martyred and around 250 injured in violent clashes with protesters as law enforcement tried to prevent them from heading to the capital. Tensions are high and the situation is on a razor’s edge. It is also a ripe time to make political capital by pushing the PTI government against the wall as it appears increasingly vulnerable for a number of reasons.

Read: The irony of the government’s response to the TLP march

Fortunately, however, the opposition parties have chosen not to be tempted by opportunism regarding the TLP protest and have so far acted in a mature and responsible manner. Rather than escalating the situation further with provocative statements, they chose to be reluctant or made statements urging lessons to be learned from what happened. Shehbaz Sharif, alluding to the PTI’s four-month dharna during the PML-N reign when Imran Khan threatened to overthrow the government, tweeted: When you undermine a legitimately and truly elected Prime Minister and attack Parliament for political gain insignificant, you open the floodgates of chaos and anarchy. The country is the ultimate victim.

It is relevant to recall that in 2017, the PTI did not give up on fueling the fire when the TLP protests against a particular change in the electoral law began to gain momentum, Imran Khan having even declared that the members of his party wanted to join Faizabad. sit-in. This 20-day dharna had disastrous consequences for the PML-N government and was ended in a unilateral deal brokered by the military for the democratic system as a whole. Indeed, democracy will take root in this country only when all political parties realize that resorting to hasty and improvised tactics weakens each of them. And, as the PTI government can see today, there will inevitably be a calculation.

Editorial: Government shift in decision-making intensifies TLP challenge

However, it can also be a watershed moment when the incumbents, now that the wheels are closed, recalibrate their approach to the opposition. Political parties on both sides of the aisle must learn to have a functional relationship on key issues; governance affairs cannot run smoothly without it. In addition, they must come to an agreement on how to deal with the undemocratic forces that begin to regularly hold every government hostage, regardless of which party it belongs to.

Posted in Dawn, October 31, 2021

