FATF “gray list” to make matters worse for Turkey and Pakistan: report

The decision to include Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list was taken by consensus and not by a single country, said FATF President Dr Marcus Pleyer. Speaking at a press conference, Pleyer also dismissed reports of any possible political overtones regarding the decision of the global financial watchdog.

“The FATF is a technical body and we take our decision by consensus, so not a single country that makes the decision, the FATF contains 39 jurisdictions and also the decision on Pakistan was taken by consensus,” Pleyer told the dog. guard based in Paris.

Pakistan was put on the FATF’s heightened watch list again earlier this month because it failed to curb terrorist financing of terrorists banned by the UN on its soil.

The government of Imran Khan could well have anticipated the snub from France, a country it attacks for having banned the wearing of the burqa in public places, according to Islam Khabar.

With Islamabad, Turkey was too placed on the “gray list” of the FATF not to have controlled the financing of terrorism. Turkey will now give company to its “brother” Pakistan, as well as more than two dozen countries on the FATF gray list.

The publication said a case to move Pakistan to the blacklist has always looked strong, but Turkey’s slide to the graylist is depriving Pakistan of vital support.

“The only other staunch supporters of Pakistan who remain in the FATF are China and Mongolia. And unless Pakistan is able to secure the support of a third member, it will be difficult to avoid the blacklist if the FATF concludes its preliminaries in March-April. next year that Pakistan deserves the worst, ”the report adds.

The news release further argued that a FATF blacklist would be a tougher form of punishment for the economically faltering and cash-strapped Pakistan.

The blacklist will stifle any financial aid Pakistan has received from the outside world, including international financial institutions, according to the report.

“The ball is really in the court of Imran Khan who has pledged to transform Pakistan into ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ – an Islamic welfare state like the state of Medina,” he added.

(With entries from ANI)

