



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said he is due to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his trip to Glasgow, Scotland. Mnangagwa leaves for Scotland and the UK for the COP26 climate talks on Sunday. Speaking to Zanu PF delegates at the annual people’s conference in Bindura on Saturday, he had been invited by Johnson for a one-on-one meeting during his visit. “I must inform the conference that tomorrow morning I am traveling to Glasgow, UK after more than decades without the Zimbabwean leadership visiting the UK,” Mnangagwa said to applause from conference delegates. “I was invited by Boris Johnson and he indicated that he could meet me in Glasgow one-on-one with other leaders like the Prime Minister of India (Narendra Modi) and others. “I will meet them on Monday and Tuesday. So, I would like to say that we as government, we as Zanu PF have been justified by the report published by the UN special rapporteur (Alena Douhan),” he said. -he declares. Douhan ended her 10-day visit to Zimbabwe where she called for the immediate lifting of sanctions imposed by the West and the United States against the Zanu PF administration more than 20 years ago. “We should be proud of never having been wrong and for continuing to be right,” Mnangagwa said. Mnangagwa’s visit to COP26 raised eyebrows following reports that his entourage consists of more than 100 addicts during the two-week visit. This was revealed by Farai Maguwu, director of the Center for the Governance of Natural Resources (CNRG). The trip will be Mnangagwa’s first to the UK and the only one by a Zimbabwean head of state in 25 years due to a diplomatic row that arose during the chaotic land reform program in the early 2000s. “Our ‘sanctions-afflicted’ Zimbabwe sends a delegation of over 100 to COP26 in Glasgow, some already there while others are packing their bags. Of the 100+ delegates, more than 60 have nothing to do with it. do with climate change, ”Maguwu revealed in a series of posts on Twitter. “Among the non-technical members who make up the majority of the delegates are relatives and friends of powerful officials responsible for selecting the participants for the jamboree. Some of the technical staff were unable to travel to Scotland because of the spaces had been occupied by non-technical climatic tourists, ”he said. noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://allafrica.com/stories/202110300213.html

