G20 Summit | PM Modi calls for a united fight against COVID-19





India has suggested that a nod for the Covaxin vaccine would help India help other countries.



Addressing the first session of the G20 summit in Rome Global economy and global health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of the need for a collaborative approach to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic spanning scientific communities and governments. The Prime Minister spoke on behalf of resilient global supply chains and mentioned India’s bold economic reforms and lowering the cost of doing business in India, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a briefing to the media in Rome. Addressing the inaugural session, Mr. Modi also briefed G20 leaders on India’s medical diplomacy that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and covered at least 150 countries. Also read: PM Modi interacts with US President Biden and other world leaders at G20 summit He spoke about our vision of One Earth, One Health, said Mr. Shringla explaining that the concept covers future pandemics that will require a comprehensive global solution. Modi also spoke of the need for resilient global supply chains and called on G20 countries to invest in India for supply chain diversification and global recovery from the pandemic. Mr. Modi praised the G20’s decision to make global trade fairer by introducing a 15% global minimum corporate tax that will prevent tax evasion and money laundering. India has not only vaccinated over a billion people, we will be able to produce over five billion doses of vaccines that will reduce vaccine inequalities in developing countries, Shringla said explaining that the certification of Indian Covaxin is underway with the WHO and that the WHO emergency use authorization will help India achieve this goal. Mr. Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20. France has played an important role in shaping the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy. The two leaders agreed to cooperate for a rules-based order in the region, Shringla said. Mr. Modi also met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the conversation between the two leaders focused on India-Singapore cooperation which was visible during the second wave of COVID-19 in April-May. The inaugural session of the G20 summit took place after Prime Minister Modi met Pope Francis in Vatican City and invited him to visit India at an early date. Mr. Shringla informed that the Pope accepted the invitation and said that the Pope described the invitation as the best gift.

