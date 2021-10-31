Cry for Women in Afghanistan – The New Indian Express





The best cooking tips have come from, who else, the Chinese. He said: Excess marks the amateur; subtlety signals the master cook. No ingredient should give way to another. Everyone should stand out proud and glorious.

Distilled wisdom is what it is. Foods cooked according to this principle can only be divine. The validity of wisdom extends beyond cooking. All human activity is subject to the saying, subtlety signals the master. When this ingredient is gone, all human activity tends to turn rude. It’s like charitable donations: those made with public fanfare are a world apart from those made in silence.

This is a game in which ideologically motivated teams zealously jump. Former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis recently praised team player Mohammed Rizwan for playing namaz when surrounded by Hindus. What a petty mind. As mean as Imran Khans. This cricketer rose to the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan, but his mind remained devious, resentful. He called the India-Pakistan matches jihad. These are men who cannot see anything without the common glasses they wear. They are a disgrace even to their religion, which has a nobler history than they would like to admit.

Originally, jihad was a word that denoted an individual effort for spiritual perfection. Later it began to be interpreted as a spiritual struggle for the propagation and defense of Islam. Soon it started to mean a holy war to spread religion.

For the leaders who communicated everything, it was the start of a new kind of game. For the victims, it was something else. Consider the plight of women in Afghanistan. It is a country generally described as the worst place for women. The ruling Taliban made matters worse. In 1996, he decreed that all women were banned from employment. Its stated aim was to create a safe environment where the chastity and dignity of women can once again be sacrosanct. What followed was a life in purdah for women based on Pashtunwali beliefs. One of the great ironies of history.

The Taliban’s belief that a woman’s face is a source of corruption has led women to wear the burqa at all times in public. Women were not allowed to be treated by male doctors unless accompanied by a male chaperone. They faced public flogging and execution for violating Taliban laws. Amnesty International reported that 80% of Afghan marriages were forced.

Other rules introduced for women told their own story. Women should not wear high heels as no man should hear a woman’s footsteps lest it excite him; women should not speak loudly because no stranger should hear a woman’s voice; all residential windows on the ground and first floors should be painted or screened to prevent women from being seen from the street; it was forbidden to post pictures of women in newspapers, books, shops or homes; the presence of women on radio and television or at public gatherings of any kind has been prohibited. In Kabul’s largest public orphanage, female staff were made redundant and the 400 girls living in the institution were locked inside with no opportunity for recreation.

Bus services have been separated to prevent men and women from traveling in the same vehicle. In 1998, a researcher who visited Kabul said it had become a beggar town filled with women who had once been teachers and nurses, now roaming the streets like ghosts under their wraparound burqas, selling all of them. their property and begging so that they can feed their children. Mullah Razzaq, governor of Herat, has issued orders prohibiting women from walking past his office for fear of their distracting nature. The psychology displayed by this governor says it all. If men are distracted by women, it is the fault of women. If a man attacks a woman, it is the woman’s fault.

A 1998 survey found that 97 percent of women exhibited signs of severe depression while 71 percent reported a decline in their physical well-being. The Taliban leaders themselves must have understood their hypocrisy. A leader of the new Taliban regime in Kabul actually called on women to join the government. But the country’s beauty salon ban remained. Cosmetic products such as nail polish and make-up remained banned. The place names that included the word women have been changed. Women were of course banned from playing sports or entering a sports club. In 1996, a woman had her thumb tip cut off for wearing nail polish.

Did the Chinese say, excess marks the amateur? They will be lucky if the Taliban do not take over their country. If they ever do, the Chinese will learn that there is no excess.

