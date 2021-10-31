President Joko Widodo to attend Indonesian National Day at Dubai World Expo 2020





Jakarta, InfoPublik President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo is scheduled to attend the National Day at the 2020 Dubai International Expo, Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 4, 2021. Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Muhammad Lutfi explained that the presence of the President and several relevant ministers strengthened Indonesia’s participation in this world-class exhibition. The presence of President Jokowi and several relevant ministers at the National Day event is also a real commitment by the government to maintain good relations with the United Arab Emirates as the organizer of Expo 2020 Dubai and an important partner of Indonesia in the Middle East, the trade minister said in a statement received Public information on Sunday (10/31/2021). During this visit, the President of the Republic of Indonesia will be accompanied by the Sovereign de facto Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates, to witness Indonesia’s sparkle of charm in the Middle East. The Minister of Commerce further explained that the President’s visit is one of a series of active roles for Indonesia in responding to the climate change crisis through the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, until preparations to host the High Level Conference (COP26) G20 Summit in 2022. The president’s visit also continues the diplomacy of bilateral relations in the negotiations on the Indonesia-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IUEACEPA), which provides an excellent opportunity for Indonesia to highlight wider and promising potential. in the eyes of the world, explained the Minister of Commerce. During the visit, he continued, the Indonesian government, through the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, will also launch an initiative called Indonesia spices up the world, in order to present the richness of local spices to the world and open up business opportunities on the world stage. Meanwhile, the Minister of Commerce said that the celebration of Indonesia’s national day carries the concept of Land of diversity which describes the history of the country’s cultural richness in the past, while presenting the potential and opportunities of Indonesia’s opening up to the world today, as well as the nation’s preparation for a golden Indonesia 2045 . Everything is summed up in a spectacular artistic and cultural performance which is brought to life by the best performers in the country, including a young Indonesian singer, Lyodra Ginting, he added. According to the Minister of Commerce, the Indonesian National Day will be held at Al Wasl Plaza, World Expo 2020 Dubai on November 4, 2021, starting at 6:00 p.m. local time, or at 9:00 p.m. WIB. Indonesian National Day is expected to open wider opportunities for many parties to establish long-term strategic relationships in trade, investment and tourism sectors. In addition, he said, the national day also aims to attract more audiences to visit the Indonesian pavilion, which is a window to the world for further exploring Indonesia’s potential. During the Expo 2020 event, the National Day is the most anticipated celebration. Each country that celebrates the National Day also presents the best performances that best represent their country to spark the interest of all visitors to the Expo, the trade minister said. Several countries are certain to present their country’s leaders on the occasion of the national holiday, such as the Maldives, Switzerland and others. The trade minister added that the Indonesian pavilion is targeting visits of up to 2.5 million people, a total of 10 percent of total visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, which features 26 weekly themes, over 75 business forums and 300 types of MSMEs. products ready for export. (Photo: Ministry of Commerce Instagram)

