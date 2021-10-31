THE SMOKING CORNER: CAN LEADERS BE STUPID? – Newspaper





For many critics of populism, the people who voted for populists such as the Indian Narendra Modi, the Americans Donald Trump, the Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, the Hungarian Viktor Orban, the Pole Andrzej Duda and the Pakistani Imran Khan, were all largely stupid. Not only do critics explain that the supporters of these men are stupid, but they are also likely to describe the leaders mentioned as stupid.

But what is stupidity? Since the middle of the 20th century, the idea of ​​stupidity, especially in the political context, has been studied by various sociologists and psychologists. One of the pioneers in this regard was the German scholar and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

During the rise of the Nazi regime in Germany, Bonhoeffer was baffled by the silence of millions of Germans when the Nazis began to publicly humiliate and brutalize the Jewish people. Bonhoeffer condemned this. He asked how a nation that had produced so many philosophers, scientists and artists, could suddenly become so apathetic and even sympathetic to state violence and oppression.

Not surprisingly, in 1943 Bonhoeffer was arrested. Two years later he was executed. While awaiting execution, Bonhoeffer began to put his thoughts on paper. These were published posthumously as a book, Letters and Papers from Prison. One of the chapters in the book is called Stupidity. Bonhoeffer wrote: Every strong surge of power in the public sphere, whether political or religious, infects a large part of humanity with stupidity. The power of one needs the stupidity of the other.

According to Bonhoeffer, because of the overwhelming impact of a rising power, humans are deprived of their inner independence and they relinquish establishing an autonomous position in the face of emerging circumstances. They become mere tools in the hands of power and voluntarily begin to give up their capacity for independent thinking. Bonhoeffer wrote that having a rational debate with such a person is futile, because it feels like you are dealing not with one person, but with slogans and slogans.

Stupidity is different from a lack of intelligence. Political leaders may have the intelligence to propel themselves into power, but inevitably fall back on what they know when they lack the conceptual tools to grasp the new realities.

Thus, for Bonhoeffer, stupidity was not a lack of intelligence, but a mind which had almost voluntarily closed itself to reason, especially after having been impacted and / or influenced by the rise of an asserted external power.

In a 2020 essay for The New Statesman, British philosopher Sacha Golob writes that being stupid and stupid are not the same thing. For example, intelligence (or lack thereof) can somewhat be measured by IQ tests. But even those who score high on these tests can do stupid things or bring up some stupid ideas.

Golob gave the example of novelist Arthur Conan Doyle, who created the famous fictional character, Sherlock Holmes. Holmes, a private investigator, was an ideal product of the Age of Reason, envisioned by Doyle as a man who shunned emotions and dealt only with reason, logic and the scientific method. Yet later in life Doyle became the antithesis of his character, Holmes. He got into a fight with famous illusionist Harry Houdini when the latter refuted Doyles’ belief that one could communicate with spirits (during a session).

The question is, how could a man who had created a super-rationalist character like Sherlock Holmes begin to believe in the sessions? In fact, Doyle also began to believe in the existence of fairies. Whenever anyone succeeded in debunking Doyle’s beliefs, Doyle went to great lengths to provide a counter-argument, but one that was even more absurd.

Golob writes that this is what stupidity is. And it can even be found in people who are supposedly very intelligent. According to American psychologist Ray Hyman, ConanDoyle used his intelligence to outdo himself. It may also explain why you sometimes come across highly educated and informed men and women who shamelessly spout conspiracy theories that have been convincingly refuted or cannot be proven outside of the realm of wishful thinking. By continuing to insist on the validity of such theories, one is simply using one’s intelligence to surpass oneself.

What about the leaders whose coming to power, according to Bonhoeffer, triggers the stupidity of a large number of people? Take the example of today’s prominent populists, whose supporters are often referred to as stupid. But as mentioned earlier, these rulers are also explained in the same way.

The truth is that silence, if it means a substantial lack of intelligence, is not what explains prominent political leaders. If they had been stupid, they would never be at the top of the heap. But as we have already established, stupidity and silence are two very different things; leaders can be stupid.

In this context, Golob explains stupidity as the lack of conceptual resources. By this he means that some leaders do not have the right conceptual tools for the job. He writes that this can lead to conceptual failure, where a leader is unable to fully grasp the concept of the reality (political, economic or social) in which he operates. They can be good at what they understand, but get into the realm of stupidity. when they don’t. However, it’s now pretty clear that today’s populist leaders may have had the smarts to propel themselves into power, but they really don’t have the conceptual tools to stay in it.

Take Prime Minister Imran Khan. As Leader of the Opposition, he understood well the concept of fiery and emotional rhetoric that can become a springboard for many. However, this tool becomes powerless in the conceptual context of actually being in power. Khan lacks conceptual tools to understand the many economic and political quagmires the country has slipped into. The more he fails in this, the more he falls back on concepts that he really understands: that is, heated rhetoric (but which no longer seems very convincing), and questions of morality.

He understands the latter well because, when he was a dashing playboy in his pre-political days, he was often attacked for being immoral. He understood what the concept of morality is in Pakistani society. He is now using this as a tool to deflect his support from his obvious lack of understanding of what is really going on around him in terms of the country’s drastic economic crisis.

So, politically and economically, as things crumble around him, he stubbornly continues to grapple with issues of social immorality because, now, that is the only concept he can grasp. This is another case of political silliness and conceptual failure, or intelligence that surpasses itself.

