modi: First papal visit to India since 1999 probably after the invitation of Prime Minister Modis | India News







According to reports from Rome, the Pope accepted the invitation and if he visits India, it will mark the first papal visit after 1999, when the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister. The discussion and invitation is important because it comes against the backdrop of a heated debate over conversions between right-wing and religious organizations in India and in light of several BJP-ruled states that have passed laws in this regard. . NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, where Modi invited the head of the Roman Catholic Church to visit India and the two leaders discussed the future of a post-world world. Covid and climate change, among other questions at a press conference. meeting that lasted an hour beyond the 20 minutes scheduled.According to reports from Rome, the Pope accepted the invitation and if he visits India, it will mark the first papal visit after 1999, when the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister. The discussion and invitation is important because it comes against the backdrop of a heated debate over conversions between right-wing and religious organizations in India and in light of several BJP-ruled states that have passed laws in this regard. . Modi’s meeting with the Pope will also be seen in the context of reports from Western agencies, both government and private, that religious freedom has declined in India and governments’ assertion that its policies, which include several measures of social protection, do not discriminate against any section. 1/27 PM Modi arrives in Rome to attend G20 summit Show captions PM Modi meets Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit. PM Narendra Modi meets Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit in Rome. PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit. Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold talks before a group photo of world leaders at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit. Prime Minister Modi is greeted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during arrivals at La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome. Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis exchange gifts on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican. Prime Minister Modi meets with Pope Francis in Vatican City. PM Modi is greeted by the head of the papal household, Mons. Leonardo of Sapienza. PM Modi left arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. Prime Minister Modi meets with members of the Italian Hindu Union-Sanatana Dharma Sangha. PM Modi was congratulated with a copy of ‘Ramayana’ when meeting with ISCKON members. PM Narendra Modi interacts with indologists and Sanskrit experts from Italian universities. PM Modi interacts with members of the Indian community in Rome. PM Narendra Modi meets Italian PM Mario Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. Prime Minister Modi granted the guard of honor. Italian Prime Minister Draghi welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the G20 summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by members of the local community in Italy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by the Indian diaspora in Italy. PM Modi is welcomed by members of the local community in Italy. PM Modi pays homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, in Rome. PM Modi at a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. PM Modi at a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome to attend the G20 summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome to attend the 16th G-20 Summit. The private meeting at the Apostolic Palace was described in a Vatican statement as a brief conversation. It was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Vatican in more than two decades, the last being Vajpayee in 1999, when Pope John Paul II visited India.

Official sources said Modi made the effort to connect with the Christian community. In February 2015, he addressed the celebration of the elevation to holiness of Kuriakose Elias Chavara and of Mother Euphrasia. He also attended the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of the birth of Joseph Mar Thoma on June 27, 2020.

The sources said that Modi also addressed issues in his Mann Ki Baat, where he spoke about the handing over by the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs of the holy relic or icon of the holy Queen Ketevan to the Georgia. The ceremony, which took place in a very emotional atmosphere, brought together the Georgian president, the prime minister, many religious leaders and a large number of Georgians, Modi said. The Prime Minister regularly spoke of Christ’s message in his radio speeches and also emphasized the legacy of people like Mother Teresa. The government has been working hard to rescue the cloth people, who were trapped or held hostage in places like Libya, sources said. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: During today’s meeting, the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences for people around the world. They also discussed the challenge posed by climate change. The Prime Minister briefed the Pope on the ambitious initiatives taken by India in the fight against climate change as well as India’s success in administering one billion doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

Modi also invited Pope Francis to visit India at an early date, which was gladly accepted, the MEA added.

The outlook of Modi, often referred to as a Hindu nationalist in the West, hugging Pope Francis is likely to have an impact that some say can cool interfaith discord. The BJP-led government has not shied away from criticizing the forced conversions of Christian missionaries, especially in remote tribal areas of India. However, Modi was careful to engage with the Christian community.

Modi also met with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, according to the Vatican statement.

