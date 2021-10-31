China Under Xi Jinping Risks “Disaster” With Military Threats From Taiwan | World | New





Chinese leader Xi Jinping is pursuing a dangerous policy towards Taiwan that risks dragging the region and the world into a spiral of conflict, a Taiwanese lawmaker warned. A member of the F of TaiwanCommittee for Foreign Affairs and National Defense, Wang Ting-yu has sworn that his country is ready to repel an attack by the People’s Republic of China in case Beijing miscalculates and unleashes all-out war between the parties.

Wang Ting-yu told Express.co.uk, “China wants to gobble up Taiwan if it can. “So since 2013, China has been trying to increase the integration of air force, navy, their capabilities, they invest a lot of budget in their air force and navy. “So since then they have been using their fighter jets, their bombers, their ships to harass Taiwan more aggressively, so for Taiwan, the Chinese Communist threat is a kind of everyday life. “However, we understand that China is gaining capacity day by day, so we have to be careful, we have to watch their movements closely.”

He continued, “Now the real danger in this region is the Chinese PLA (People’s Liberation Army) soldiers, they are too competent, they are too arrogant. “So when Xi Jinping … he has his agenda, he wants to be king in China, he broke his [term limit] for the coming year 2022, and he’s upgraded his army. “So his military are trying to increase the conflict, they are convinced to create a conflict in the South China Sea, on the border near India and in the Taiwan Strait itself in the East China Sea near Japan . “So the real danger in this region is that if China miscalculates, it miscalculates the situation.”

Washington DC correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani told France 24 last weekend: “The White House is trying to clean up these presidential comments yesterday at a town hall where [President Biden] was very clearly asked if the West would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack and he said, yes, we have a commitment in that regard. “This morning, the White House, trying to reverse Joe Biden’s comments that Biden was not announcing any policy change. “They insisted that the United States’ relationship with Taiwan is based on the Taiwan Relations Act, which means that there is continued support from the United States, for Taiwan’s right to defend itself, and let the United States continue to oppose any change in the status quo and meaning, it is sending a message to China not to act in a way that would change anything about Taiwan. “So the White House really backed down on those comments, the same way it did in August when Joe Biden had already made similar comments about the United States defending Taiwan in the event of an attack, and again, at the time, the White House going back on those comments saying that the president had in fact spoken badly. “

