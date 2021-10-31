Boris Johnson and Trudeau mocked at Macron for their late arrival at the G20 photoshoot





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s delay in the G20 summit photoshoot made French President Emmanuel Macron and other G20 leaders laugh. On the morning of October 30, the British Prime Minister and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau were delayed for the traditional “family photo”, prompting other world leaders to laugh at their arrival. Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies began two days of talks on Saturday for the first time in two years at a face-to-face G20 summit. Amid a fight for fishing rights between the UK and France, a video clip from the event shows Macron beaming at Johnson as he arrives before punching him. If the lack of permits for small French vessels to fish in British waters is not resolved by Tuesday, France has threatened to block the entry of British boats into its ports and to toughen vessel inspections. As tensions mounted, French authorities seized a British trawler. After suggesting that France had broken the rules of the pact with its fishing threats, Johnson refused to rule out invoking the dispute settlement mechanism clause in the Brexit trade deal. Italian pm hails world leaders for summit Mario Draghi, the Italian Prime Minister, received leaders of several countries, including Macron, Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They planned to accept the existential threat posed by climate change but refrained from making any further extreme promises to tackle global warming. climate diplomacy before the next COP26 session in Glasgow. Earlier, British Prime Minister Johnson admitted that the meetings in Rome and Glasgow would be difficult, but warned that unless bold action is taken, human civilization could collapse as quickly as the old empire. Roman, ushering in a new dark age. G20 countries, which account for up to 80% of global carbon emissions, would increase efforts to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say is necessary to avoid new climate models calamitous. Previously, leaders had also recognized the critical importance of achieving net carbon emissions by the middle of this century, a goal some of the world’s biggest polluters have yet to commit to. While the climate discussion will dominate in Rome, the COVID-19 health crisis and economic recovery will take up much of the first day of the summit, which will be held at a futuristic convention center called “The Cloud”. Concerns about rising energy prices and overloaded supply lines will be addressed. Leaders will also approve plans to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and form a task force to tackle future pandemics, according to media reports. (With agency contributions, Image: AP)

