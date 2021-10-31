Connect with us

Biden meets Erdogan amid latent tensions

ROME

US President Joe Biden meets Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome, amid tensions and strategic disagreements between Washington and Ankara.

A senior official in the Biden administration told reporters in Rome on Saturday that the leaders would discuss a range of regional issues, including Syria and Afghanistan, and defense issues, including Ankaras’ acquisition of the system of Russian missile defense S-400 and its request for the purchase of American F-16s. fighter.

The official said at Sunday’s meeting that Biden would warn Erdogan that the two countries will have to work to avoid crises such as Ankara’s recent threat to expel ambassadors from the United States and nine other countries who have lobbied for the release of imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Rushed action will not benefit the partnership and the US-Turkey alliance, a senior administration official told reporters in Rome on Saturday. I’m not even sure we would have had the reunion if he [Erdogan] had gone ahead and kicked out.

In 2019, under the administration of former US President Donald Trumps, the Pentagon excluded Turkey from the F-35 program due to its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Today, Ankara wants to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing air force fighter jets.

U.S. lawmakers have urged the Biden administration not to sell an F-16 to Turkey, saying Ankara has behaved like an adversary. “

This meeting is important for President Biden to send messages to Turkey about what is and is not acceptable behavior from a NATO ally, said Rachel Ellehuus, deputy director of the Europe program, Russia and Eurasia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. She said Biden will share his expectations of Turkey as a partner in a range of issues, including security challenges following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, its role in the Black Sea region and its performance within NATO.

Bilateral relations between the two NATO allies have also been strained over human rights. As president, Biden is committed to restoring human rights and democracy as pillars of American foreign policy. In August last year, before taking office, then-Democratic presidential candidate Biden argued for a new American approach to autocrat Erdogan. Ankara called the comment interventionist.

The two leaders have since taken a more pragmatic approach to maintaining a relationship. Biden is keen to avoid another escalation in the region following the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, while Erdogan grapples with political difficulties at home.

The Turkish economy is faltering, it [Erdogan] is losing popularity, Ellehuus said. Whether he admits it or not, I think he must be seen to have at least a cooperative relationship with President Biden.

This is the second face-to-face discussion between leaders under the Biden presidency, following a June meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

