Xi Jinping has not left China for 21 months. Covid-19 may only be part of the reason

When the presidents and prime ministers of the Group of 20 nations meet in Rome this weekend, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will not be among them. It is also not expected at climate talks next week in Glasgow, Scotland, where China’s commitment to cut carbon emissions is seen as crucial to help mitigate the dire consequences of climate change. He has yet to meet President Joe Biden in person and seems unlikely anytime soon.

Xi hasn’t left China for 21+ months.

The apparent reason for Xis’ lack of overseas travel is COVID-19, although officials have not explicitly said so. It is also a calculation that reinforced a deeper change in China’s foreign and domestic policy.

China, under Xi, no longer feels obligated to cooperate or at least be seen as cooperating with the United States and its allies other than on its own terms.

Yet Xi’s recent absence from the world stage has complicated China’s ambition to position itself as an alternative to American leadership. And that coincided with, some say, a sharp deterioration in the country’s relations with much of the rest of the world.

Instead, China has turned in on itself, with officials concerned about protecting Xis’ health and internal political machinations, including a Communist Party convention next year where he is expected to claim five. additional years at the head of the country. As a result, face-to-face diplomacy is a lower priority than it was in the early years of his tenure.

There is currently a bunker mentality in China, said Noah Barkin, who follows China for research firm Rhodium Group.

Xis’ withdrawal deprived him of the opportunity to personally counter the country’s continuing decline in reputation, even as he faces growing tensions over trade, Taiwan and other issues.

Less than a year ago, Xi made concessions to strike an investment deal with the European Union, in part to blunt the United States, only to then see the deal scuttled by friction over political sanctions . Since then, Beijing has not responded to Xi’s invitation to meet with European leaders in Europe this year.

This eliminates or reduces opportunities for engagement at the highest level of leadership, Helena Legarda, senior analyst at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin, said of Xis’ lack of travel. Diplomatically, she added, face-to-face meetings are very often fundamental in trying to overcome remaining hurdles in any kind of agreement or in trying to reduce tensions.

Xi’s absence also dampened hopes that the Rome and Glasgow gatherings could make meaningful progress on two of the most pressing issues facing the world today: post-pandemic recovery and the fight against global warming. climate.

Biden, who participates in both, had sought to meet Xi on the sidelines, in line with his strategy of working with China on issues such as climate change, even as the two countries clash. Instead, the two leaders have agreed to hold a virtual summit before the end of the year, although no date has yet been announced.

President Biden and President Xi’s inability to meet in person comes at a cost, said Ryan Hass, a senior researcher at the Brookings Institution who was director for China on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama.

Just five years ago, in a speech at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Xi introduced himself as the guardian of a multinational order, while President Donald Trump dragged the United States into a first American retreat. It is difficult to play that role while curled up within China’s borders, which remain largely closed as protection against the pandemic.

If Xi were to leave China, he would either have to adhere to COVID protocols upon his return to Beijing or risk criticism for placing himself above the rules that apply to everyone, Hass said.

The Xis government has not given up on diplomacy. China, along with Russia, played a leading role in negotiations with the Taliban after it returned to power in Afghanistan. Xi also held several conference calls with European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel; and, this week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the meetings in Rome, and Xi will log on and deliver what Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said on Friday would be an important speech.

While Biden has spoken of forging an alliance of democracies to counter China’s challenge, Xi has sought to forge his own partnerships, including with Russia and developing countries, to oppose what he sees as a western cult.

In terms of diplomacy with most countries in the developing world, I think Xi Jinping’s lack of travel hasn’t been a big drawback, said Neil Thomas, analyst at Eurasia Group. He noted Xis’ telephone diplomacy this week with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

That’s a lot more face-to-face time than the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea has with Joe Biden, Thomas said.

Still, Xis’ stoppage in international travel has been remarkable, especially compared to the frantic pace he once maintained. The last time he left China was in January 2020, during a visit to Myanmar just days before ordering the lockdown of Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus emerged.

Xi also did not host many foreign officials. In the weeks following the lockdown, he met with the director of the World Health Organization and the leaders of Cambodia and Mongolia, but his last known meeting with a foreign official was in Beijing in March 2020, with President Arif Alvi of Pakistan.

Victor Shih, a professor of political science at the University of California at San Diego, said Xis’ limited travel coincided with an increasingly nationalist tone at home that seems to rule out meaningful cooperation or compromise.

He no longer feels he needs international support because he has so much national support or control, Shih said. This general effort to woo America and also European countries is less today than it was during his first term.

The schedule of meetings in Rome and Glasgow also clashed with preparations for a home meeting which clearly took precedence. From November 8 to 11, the country’s communist elite will meet in Beijing for a closed-door session that will be a major step towards Xis’ next phase of power.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.