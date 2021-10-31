In the Vatican, Narendra Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India

The invitation precedes elections in Goa, where Catholics make up a quarter of the population, and is used to respond to criticism abroad that India is moving away from its constitutional path of secular, liberal democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis, spiritual and temporal leader of the Catholic Church, to visit India when he visited the pontiff in the Vatican in the morning.

The BJP, which went blank in the recent parliamentary elections in Kerala, has also attempted to woo Christians in the southern state.

The choice of some of the gifts exchanged by the Prime Minister and the Pope was revealing: Modi presented a silver candle holder usually used in altars; the Pope gave him the document on Human Fraternity, signed on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi by the pontiff and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

The BJP sought to amplify the meeting.

Party chairman JP Nadda, himself from a Catholic school, said: The meeting between (the) Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy and the supreme leader of the world’s largest Christian denomination is an opportunity worthy of the history books.

Although many party members and several fellow travelers targeted the Christian community, Nadda used the lens of the meeting to assert: India is a vibrant and inclusive democracy, where the Christian community has played a central role in fields like politics, movies, business. & armed forces.

Modi himself announced the invitation in a tweet with photos from the meeting, including his signature embrace of the pontiff. Later, the Foreign Ministry, in a reading during the private audience at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, said that the Prime Minister invited the Pope to visit India at an early date, which was agreed with pleasure.

Informing reporters in Rome later in the day, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla paraphrased the Pope in these words: You have given me the greatest gift. I can’t wait to visit India.

When specifically asked if religious freedom was raised during the one-on-one meeting between the Prime Minister and the Pope, the Foreign Minister said: The discussion was completely devoid of any foreign matter . It was very warm and friendly.

The official communiqué issued by the Holy See did not mention the invitation. According to Vatican News, the official news site of the Holy See, the Vatican has not made any comments or statements regarding the invitation.

He added: The request for a papal visit to India was already advanced in 2017, given the apostolic journey of the popes to neighboring Bangladesh and Myanmar in 2018, but it was not possible to follow through.

About the meeting, the ministry said the two leaders discussed the pandemic and climate change. His Holiness appreciated India’s help to countries in need during the pandemic, the reading said, noting that this was the first meeting between an Indian prime minister and the Pope in more than two decades.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the last to appeal to the Pope, in June 2000. If the visit to India takes place, it will be the second visit by a Pope on a watch from the BJP governments. The last was in 1999 when Vajpayee was Prime Minister. It will also be the fourth papal visit to India, the first taking place in 1964 and the second in 1986.

The Vatican statement on the meeting detailed everyone Modi had met and said: In a brief conversation the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed.

Shringla said the meeting which was only scheduled for 20 minutes lasted an hour. Italian Catholic newspaper Avvenire said: The Prime Minister was greeted by Francesco in the Sala del Tronetto at 8:25 am, the face-to-face ended at 9:20 am.

Besides the silver candlestick, Modi handed the Pope a book listing the initiatives of the NDA governments to fight climate change.

The prime minister told the pontiff that the book is about his favorite subject. The Pope, who has spoken very clearly on climate change, on Friday urged world leaders to travel to Glasgow for the Cop26 conference to make sweeping decisions.

According to Vatican News, the Pope presented the Prime Minister with a bronze plaque bearing the inscription The Desert Will Become a Garden, volumes of papal documents, his message for the World Day of Peace and the document on human fraternity.

A six-member Indian delegation including Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla were present during the exchange of gifts.

While the visit drew international attention, most reports also mentioned the attacks on minorities in India.

Avvenire said the situation for Christians in India is not easy and referred to a recent report on the targeted community as well as a mention of the arrest of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy for terrorism and death in custody. The Vatican News report on the meeting also mentioned the growing anti-Christian violence in India.

Reacting to the optics of the meeting, opposition leaders pointed to the double talk of the BJP. Raising and praising Indian diversity abroad and showing a little contempt and disrespect for the same at home. This seems to be the New India mantra, tweeted RJD Manoj Jha.

Trinamuls Jawhar Sircar asked himself: Will Modi promise the Pope that his henchmen will not attack Christians and churches?