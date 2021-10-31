Change in the ISI, in perspective: implications for Imran Khan and Pakistan





General Nadeem will take over the organization during the third week of November, replacing the controversial Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, who will take up his new post as Commander of the XI Corps in Peshawar.

Off-key note in the civil-military symphony

In the suspenseful three weeks in which Imran clashed with General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the latter’s decision to transfer Hameed to a corps, the civil-military needle once again shifted in Pakistan, to the military.

Previously, Imran Khan frequently claimed that he and the Pakistani military were on the same page, and indeed they were from the election of PTIs in 2018 to handling the Covid-19 crisis and the US talks. Taliban, said the prime minister comfortably installed by the army.

After the hiccups over General Bajwa’s extension at the end of 2019-2020 and the halting of joint opposition rallies earlier this year, Imran appeared poised to complete his term.

But there is a question mark about that now, as tensions over the ISI publication have torn the same page apart. For reasons that are also the subject of intense speculation, Imran Khan was loath to let go of Lieutenant-General Faiz who had helped organize the 2018 elections for the PTI.

Faiz Hameed, Imran and General Bajwa

But Faiz had become an institutional liability for the army. Although he was General Bajwa’s blue-eyed boy just a few months ago, it appears that Faizs’ exposure to several controversies, including his triumphant public appearance in Kabul after the Taliban takeover, be unfavorable to him.

At one point, Faiz was to be the next army chief, and a corps command post, a year before General Bajwas retired in 2022, would have been seen as meeting an eligibility requirement for the highest position. But there is little chance now that he will succeed Bajwa.

The military is wary of generals who establish one-on-one relationships with politicians. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s closeness to the ISI chief during his tenure from 1997 to 1999 sparked a chain of events that ended with General Pervez Musharraf’s coup.

Imran Khans’ refusal for three weeks to sign Lt. Gen. Nadeem’s appointment as ISI chief raised fears within the military that the prime minister and Faiz likely saw each other as guarantors of their respective ambitions Faiz to become leader with the Prime Ministers help and Imran wins another term in 2023 with Faiz’s help.

Imran eventually blinked, but his relationship with the military is now considered irreparable. But unlike his predecessor Nawaz Sharif, Imran is hardly seen as a Democratic torchbearer in the constant civil-military struggle.

Openness to speculation

Pakistani media are now openly speculating and constructing scenarios: How long will Imran Khan’s government last? Will it be an ouster in the Nawaz Sharif in 2018, and a new prime minister within the PTI? Or will there be a collapse of his government as the horses herded alongside him by other parties return to their parent parties? As the army is no longer alongside Imrans, the PTI has little chance in an election. If the going gets tough, will General Bajwa do the unthinkable?

In the midst of these contingencies, the opposition parties wait behind the scenes for the moment when the army officially withdraws its protective umbrella from Imran.

The popularity of the PML (N) in the Punjab was evident in the massive rallies led by Nawaz Sharifs’ daughter, Maryam Nawaz, in the absence of her father, who was self-exiled in London. Will the party accept the rules of a hybrid civil-military regime that has been in place for three years?

Or will he sense an opportunity and push for a new script? Or will the military find another civilian more willing to play their game and their rules, perhaps within the PML (N)?

Pakistan’s new chief spy

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum is not known to have served in the ISI prior to this appointment.

According to the Dawn newspaper, he was commissioned in September 1988. He led the Frontier Corps in Balochistan and was the commander of the Command and Staff College in Quetta before being appointed commander of the Karachi corps in December 2020.

By making him the country’s greatest spy master, Bajwa reaffirmed his institutional and military control over the ISI.

ISI: technically under PM, managed by the army

Leadership transitions within the ISI have never been so controversial, even though the process for selecting the leader is not defined in the government’s operating rules.

ISI was created as an external intelligence agency by executive decree; therefore, he was supposed to be accountable to the Prime Minister. But with most of its officials from tri-services, especially the military, it functions as an extension of the military establishment and considers itself de facto accountable to the head of the military.

Over the years, the ISI has been used by the military to serve its political purposes. The head of the ISI is a three-star general. There is no defined procedure for his appointment, but by convention, the head of the army makes the selection and the Prime Minister approves it.

Civilian Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, who tried to take control of the ISI through their own hand-picked leaders, have learned the hard way that the system always wins.

Benazir appointed a civilian, he was a retired general who found himself completely sidelined by the military-dominated agency. In 2008, the PPP government of President Asif Ali Zardari attempted to bring the ISI under the supervision of the Interior Ministry, but a furious reaction from the military forced the notification to be withdrawn within hours, the government saying that his intentions had been misunderstood.

Implications of change for India

Just as R&AW’s change of leadership does not change the way India views Pakistan, a change at the top of the ISI does not change Indo-Pakistan relations, which are embedded in a larger mold of hostility.

The change of ISI will primarily affect the domestic political fortunes of Imran and Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf, and not Indian politics, which will remain the prerogative of the Pakistani military. The military establishment in Pakistan will not soon abandon the asymmetric option of non-state actors in Kashmir, a former Indian security official has said.

