Boris Johnson does not rule out escalation of fishing line in France after possible treaty violation

BORIS Johnson refused to rule out triggering the dispute settlement mechanism clause in the Brexit trade deal after suggesting France had breached the terms of the deal with its fishing threats.

The Prime Minister said he was “worried” that Paris “is on the verge of violating, or is already violating” the free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union, and left the possibility of aggravating the problem on the table. .

Asked by Sky News ahead of its G20 meetings in Rome whether he would rule out triggering the agreement’s dispute settlement mechanism, Johnson replied, “No, of course not. I do not exclude this.

The dispute resolution process would see the start of a consultation period, after which, if no solution is found, an arbitration panel would be formed with compensation required or even the treaty suspended as a sanction, depending on the law. Library of Municipalities.

READ MORE: Emmanuel Macron suggests Brexit credibility in UK is lacking amid fishing industry

It comes after French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview with the Financial Times, accused the UK of failing to deliver on its Brexit commitments on fisheries, saying London lacks “credibility”.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the country, Jean Castex, wrote to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to encourage Brussels to support the position of Paris against London.

France is threatening to block British boats in its ports and tighten controls on vessels if the problem of the lack of licenses for small French vessels to fish in British waters is not resolved by Tuesday.

The Castex urged the EU to use the “levers at its disposal” to insist on the need to “respect” the Brexit agreement on fisheries and to show that “leaving the Union is more damaging than there to stay “.

But Jean-Marc Puissesseau, president and president of the ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, called the argument “ridiculous” by urging both parties to reduce discussions on threats and reprisals.

Puissesseau encouraged the prime minister and Macron to find “an agreement” when they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, with suggestions they could meet on Saturday.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today program: “It will be terrible for both sides of the Channel: for you, for us, for the ports, the fishermen in your country, for the fishermen in our country.

“And that’s only for 40 small boats that are not allowed to fish in your country, so hopefully there will be an agreement on that this weekend.”

In Rome, Johnson left the door open to seek a resolution with Macron, describing the UK as “very keen to work with our friends and partners”.

He repeated the claim he made on the plane to Italy, promising to “take action to protect the interests of the UK” in the event of a breach of the trade and cooperation agreement (ACT ) with the EU.

When asked if he thought France had violated the trade deal, the prime minister told Sky News: “I’m afraid there is one.

“I’m looking at what’s going on right now and I think we need to fix it.”

In a meeting with von der Leyen in the Italian capital, Downing Street said the Prime Minister had warned that the threats from Paris did not appear “to be compatible with the UK-EU ATT or broader international law” .

But, according to No 10, he stressed that the UK was “happy to consider any further evidence” for the license applications that had been rejected. The UK said only 2% of applications for EU vessels were refused.

In comments made ahead of the Rome talks, a commission spokesperson said the trade deal provided that “vessels that fished in these waters before (Brexit) should be allowed to continue” and implored the Great -Brittany to consider each case, “boat by. Boat”.

The row over access to the fishery escalated this week after French authorities accused a scallop dredger registered in Scotland of fishing without a license.

The ship’s captain Cornelis Gert Jan, believed to be an Irish national, was arrested in Le Havre during the diplomatic storm and ordered to appear in court in August next year.

READ MORE: On fishing rights, the impact of Brexit has always been inevitable

The French authorities allege that the Cornelis Gert Jan did not have a license, a claim denied by the owner of the boat, Macduff Shellfish. The EU said UK authorities withdrew the license on March 1.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss took the rare step of ordering the summons of an envoy from an allied country as she called Catherine Colonna, French Ambassador to the UK, to the Foreign Office on Friday after- noon to challenge it on the position of France.

The meeting came after ministers pledged retaliation if France does not back down on its proposals if next week’s deadline for the license increase is not met.

At the center of the dispute are the licenses for small boats, which are only issued if the vessels can demonstrate a history of fishing in UK waters.