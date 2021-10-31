“We plan to have a good conversation”: says Biden ahead of Erdogan meeting

President Joe Biden arrived in La Nuvola on Sunday morning for his second day at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome, which began with a face-to-face meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

At the meeting, Biden raised concerns over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system – which prompted U.S. lawmakers to pressure Biden not to sell aircraft from F-16 fight in Turkey – and spoke about the importance of human rights.

“We plan to have a good conversation,” Biden said as he and the Turkish leader posed for a photo atop the rally.

President Joe Biden (right) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (left) pose for a photo ahead of their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome on Sunday morning

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and President Joe Biden (right) at their bilateral meeting on Sunday morning, which kicked off Biden’s second day of the G20 in Rome

Biden was asked if the administration would sell F-16s to Turkey, which US lawmakers have warned him against. The president was also asked if he would address human rights at the meeting and if Turkey had become too close to the Russians.

He ignored these questions and said “thank you” to reporters.

The meeting between the leaders lasted a little less than an hour.

A senior administration official told reporters that the sale of the F-16s had indeed taken place.

“They talked about the F-16s with the president, making it very clear that there was a process going on that we needed to go through,” the official said.

In a reading from the meeting provided by the White House, the president expressed that there were “concerns by the United States regarding Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system”, which had sufficiently alarmed them. lawmakers to push Biden to stop any sale of the Lockheed Martin-made hunter. jets.

The administration official said Biden had not made a final decision.

“I mean, I think the Turkish government and Erdogan, including in his public comments over the past two weeks, have been very clear about Turkey’s desire to buy the F-16s. And the president has taken it. into account his desire to have them, but made it clear that there was a process that we must follow in the United States and pledged to continue working on that process, ”the official said.

Turkey wanted to buy 40 F-16s and 80 retrofit kits for their existing fighter jets, Reuters reported.

“President Biden stressed his desire to maintain constructive relations, to expand areas of cooperation and to effectively manage our disagreements,” the text also reads.

President Joe Biden (top right) was joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken (bottom right), while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (top left) invited the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The meeting comes after Erdogan backed down from threatening to expel 10 foreign ambassadors, including from the United States, after calling them “persona non grata” for a statement they released in support of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala .

Kavala has been in prison since 2017 and has been accused of conspiring with an American professor and the CIA to spy on the Turkish government, organize protests in 2013 and help plan a coup attempt in 2016 that left 250 dead .

Kavala has denied the charges.

During the meeting with Erdogan, Biden “stressed the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights and the rule of law for peace and prosperity”.

The senior administration official will not go into details on whether Biden cited specific examples of how Erdogan could improve Turkey’s human rights record.

“I’m not going to go into all the details of what they talked about. But it is an issue that the president has raised, expressed his continued engagement and focus on all these issues, as well as his constant intention to continue to raise them, ”the official said.

The official also remained silent on what Biden told Erdogan about the decision to call diplomats, including NATO allies, “persona non grata”, meaning they would no longer be the welcome to Turkey.

“I won’t go into detail on this. But again, it was part of a larger conversation about the importance of human rights and rule of law issues, ”the official said.

Biden and Erdogan also spoke about Afghanistan, for which the Biden administration has taken heat, after a disorderly withdrawal from a 20-year war.

Biden “expressed his gratitude to Turkey for nearly two decades of contributions to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan.”

President Joe Biden (left) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan (right) as G20 leaders meet for the first time in person in two years. In the middle is the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and President of the African Union, Felix Tshisekedi.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (center) and President Joe Biden (right) are pictured as they arrive at the G20 in Rome on Saturday

“The leaders discussed the political process in Syria, the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghans in need, the elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus,” the President also said. text.

Biden was originally scheduled to meet Erdogan at COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, where he will next visit.

However, due to the dispute over the expulsion of diplomats, the meeting almost did not take place.

“I’m not even sure we would have had the meeting if he had gone ahead and kicked out,” the senior White House official told reporters in Rome on Saturday night. “The president will certainly indicate that we have to find a way to avoid crises like this in the future.”

“Rushed action will not benefit the partnership and the US-Turkey alliance,” the official added.

Upon arriving at La Nuvola, “the cloud,” in Rome on Saturday, where G20 leaders attended their first face-to-face meeting in two years, Biden warmly greeted Erdogan, before the principles lay for their so-called “family photo”.