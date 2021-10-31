PM Modi to attend Supply Chain Resilience Event hosted by US President Joe Biden in Rome, World News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on supply chain resilience on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday, officials said. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Sunday Modis schedule, Prime Minister Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on Supply Chain Resilience and hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. PM Modi called on G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and diversification of supply chains. He also highlighted the fact that despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, India continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains, Shringla said. Read also | G20 leaders agree on landmark deal on corporate taxation “The Prime Minister also underlined the fact that despite the challenges of the pandemic, India has continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains,” Shringla said at the special briefing in Rome on Saturday. . The Supply Chain Resilience Initiative (SCRI), launched by India, Japan and Australia in April, will help promote trade facilitation by identifying supply chain risks and determining complementarities. The SCRI, first proposed by Japan, aims to reduce dependence on China amid the likelihood of renewal of supply chains in the Indo-Pacific region amid the COVID-pandemic. 19. On Sunday, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit, in addition to participating in discussions on climate change and the environment and sustainable development. Read also | In Rome, Modi presents One Earth, One Health vision and says he is ready to produce 5 billion Covid vaccines In addition to the Supply Chain Resilience event, a busy schedule is planned for PM Modi on Sunday. He will start the day in Rome by visiting the historic center – the Trevi Fountain. The historic Trevi Fountain has attracted many filmmakers who popularized the Baroque art style monument as the epitome of a place of romance. To concern Later today, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and also meet with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Markel. The PM is also expected to attend a session to discuss the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the 2030 Agenda which has its own set of 17 targets and 244 indicators to provide a globally accepted development framework. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi will also visit Glasgow in the UK from November 1-2 at the invitation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson. (With contributions from agencies)

