Pakistani Islamist group reaches deal with government, calls off protest march





Supporters of the Islamist political party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chant slogans as they protest the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan on April 16, 2021. REUTERS / Stringer

KARACHI, Pakistan, October 31 (Reuters) – A die-hard Pakistani Islamist group called off a protest march in the capital Islamabad on Sunday after reaching a deal with the government, ending two weeks of clashes that have left at least seven police dead and dozens injured. on both sides.

The Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) began the march calling for the release of jailed leader Saad Rizvi and the expulsion of the French ambassador for publishing cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a French satirical magazine.

An agreement for peace and improvement has been reached, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who represented the government in negotiations with the TLP, said at a press conference.

Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, the TLP’s main negotiator, confirmed that an agreement had been reached and said details would emerge at a later stage, “but you will see the practical manifestations shortly.”

Qureshi also declined to elaborate on the deal.

The National Security Committee on Friday pledged to crack down harshly on the banned TLP if violent protests continued. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Rizvi could not be released without due process and the protesters should return home. L1N2RP1XG

The protests have increased pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government as it grapples with a chronic financial crisis and rampant inflation that has taken a heavy toll on household incomes.

The TLP, a radical Sunni Muslim group founded in 2015 to fight actions it considers blasphemous towards Islam, has organized several bloodshed protest marches that have twice crippled Islamabad.

The government had previously accepted that parliament vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador, but backed down, saying taking such a step would isolate Pakistan internationally.

In the latest protest, a march from Lahore to Islamabad along Pakistan’s busiest highway, TLP militants repeatedly clashed with police, crippling traffic as they threatened to block Islamabad if their demands were not met. L1N2RP1XG

Four police officers were killed and hundreds injured on Wednesday when activists opened fire with automatic weapons. No one has been arrested for the murders. Three policemen have died in previous clashes in Lahore.

Reporting by Raza Hassan Editing by Mark Heinrich

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pakistani-islamist-group-reaches-deal-with-government-calls-off-protest-march-2021-10-31/

