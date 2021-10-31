G20 strives to finalize commitments ahead of UN meeting in Glasgow

ROME Leaders of the world’s largest economies worked on Sunday to finalize a deal on increasing climate finance and a deadline to achieve carbon neutrality on the last day of a weekend summit that sets the tone for the opening even larger of the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Group of 20 negotiators worked through the night and talks continued on Sunday morning in hopes of reaching consensus on a final statement, two EU officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told leaders ahead of the latest working sessions that they need to both set long-term goals and make short-term changes to achieve them.

We need to accelerate the exit from coal and invest more in renewable energies, ”he said. We also need to make sure that we use the available resources wisely, which means we need to become able to adapt our technologies as well as our lifestyles to this. new world.”

A d

The Group of 20 countries, which accounts for more than three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions, is seeking common ground on how to reduce emissions while helping poor countries cope with the impact of climate change. rising temperatures.

If the G-20 summit ends with weak commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow, where countries around the world will be represented, including the poorest most vulnerable to rising seas, desertification and other effects.

A French official said the leaders had reached an agreement on the still unfulfilled goal of providing $ 100 billion a year to help the poorest countries cope with the effects of climate change as well as a common goal for prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the pre-industrial average.

The sticking point remained the deadline for achieving carbon neutrality. Prior to the summit, host Italy had all but conceded that it would only be able to commit to achieving net zero emissions by mid-century, ”rather than a specific year.

A d

Mid-century means 2050 if we are to be strict, but given the diversity of the G-20 countries … it means everyone agrees on a common goal while providing some flexibility to accommodate diversity. national, said the French official. , citing the main carbon polluters, China, India and Indonesia.

The future of coal, a key source of greenhouse gas emissions, has been one of the things the G-20 has struggled to agree on. However, the United States and other countries are hoping to secure a commitment to end overseas funding for coal-fired power generation, said a senior U.S. official who requested anonymity to present the plans of the President Joe Biden.

Western countries have moved away from funding coal projects in developing countries, and major Asian economies are now doing the same: Chinese President Xi Jinping last month announced at the United Nations General Assembly that Beijing would stop fund such projects, and Japan and South Korea have done the same. commitments earlier in the year.

A d

However, China has not set an end date for the construction of coal-fired power plants in its country. Coal is still China’s main source of electricity generation, and China and India have resisted proposals for a G-20 statement on phasing out domestic coal consumption.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the Rome summit that he had tried but failed to secure a commitment on a phase-out of coal from Xi, who had not made it to the rally.

In Glasgow, said Johnson, we want these leaders to focus on the commitments they can make, moving away from fossil fuel use, away from coal-fired power plants at the national level. “

Climate activists hoped wealthy G-20 countries would also take action to meet a long-standing but not yet bound pledge to raise $ 100 billion a year to help developing countries move towards greener economies. and adapt to climate change.

Young climate activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate issued an open letter to the media as the G-20 drew to a close, highlighting three fundamental aspects of the climate crisis that are often downplayed: Time is running out, that any solution must do justice to those most affected by climate change, and that the biggest polluters often hide behind incomplete statistics on their actual emissions.

A d

The climate crisis will only become more urgent. We can still avoid the worst consequences, we can always turn the tide. But not if we continue as we do today, “they wrote, just weeks after Thunberg shamed world leaders for their blah blah blah rhetoric” at a youth climate summit in Milan.

Britain’s Prince Charles addressed the G-20 on Sunday morning and urged leaders to listen to the young people who are inheriting from global warming, warning that this is literally the last-ditch fair.

Charles, a longtime environmental activist, said public-private partnerships were the only way to achieve the trillions of dollars in annual investments needed to switch to clean, sustainable energy sources that will mitigate global warming. global temperatures.

It’s impossible not to hear the desperate voices of young people who see you as the stewards of the planet, holding the sustainability of their future in your hands, Charles said.

A d

___ Associated Press editors Jill Lawless, Josh Boak, Zeke Miller and David McHugh in Rome contributed to this report.