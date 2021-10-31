GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger fought Trump for the soul of his party. Trump won.





As the Republican Party continues to purge and cannibalize, President Joe Bidens’ administration has worked hard to be a presidency for all Americans. In fact, the same week Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., A vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, announced that he would not be running for re-election, with the Senate upholding Biden’s nominations from the former US Senator Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain. as ambassadors within its administration. Well-known critics of Trump, Biden’s endorsers and the Arizonans, Flake and McCain have often been targeted by Trump during his presidency and throughout the 2020 campaign.

Flake noted this summer that his appointment “reaffirms the best tradition in US foreign policy and diplomacy: the creed that partisan politics should stop at the water’s edge.” Adding: “US foreign policy can and should be bipartisan. I am okay.

While the GOP blindly allows Trump to remain its leader, the former president has assumed the undisputed role of kingmaker.

While the GOP blindly allows Trump to remain its leader, the former president has taken on the undisputed role of kingmaker and pushed for a program designed to rid the GOP of any elected officials or candidates who have openly criticized it. Clearly, Trump, the Trump machine and its influence should not be underestimated. It is evident that Trump continues to push the narrative during his rallies that the election was stolen. And he endorses the candidates who support these unfounded claims.

Unsurprisingly, Trump critics such as Kinzinger found themselves in hot water with the Republican leadership. And Kinzinger isn’t the only victim: we’ve seen that same cycle unfold with other Republicans such as Flake, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Former Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, Ohio Rep. Anthony. Gonzalez and Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse. All of these outspoken lawmakers have been punished, for example by stripping them of their leadership roles or endorsing candidates by Trump, which would make their re-election nearly impossible or by using social media pressure tactics.

While it is disheartening to see these elected officials castigated and kicked out of a party they desperately and bravely tried to fix, it should also serve as a final wake-up call for the leadership: the GOP is no longer the GOP. of the bushes, Ronald Reagan, Mitt Romney and John McCain. It is now Trump’s party. The GOP was once a homegrown party first, but now it puts one man’s political ambitions above all else. While the anti-democratic violence of January 6 should have led to a clean Republican break with Trump, the party has instead doubled its support. Even now, Republicans swear allegiance to the flags from that day forward.

But arguably more worrying is the void that the departure of men and women like Kinzinger will leave behind. Who will be left to criticize and speak out?

While I am happy that some former Trump critics are finding homes within the Biden administration, I can only hope that they will continue to use their positions, platforms and voices to fight the evils and the efforts of a party that has abandoned them.

As Republican leaders embraced Trump, they showed their true colors. These spineless cowards have embraced a selfish bully and abandoned their guiding principles for false idols. Trump’s hijacking of the Republican Party, who is not and never was a true Republican, will hurt the party for years to come and secure its position on the wrong side of history.

