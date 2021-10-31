Boris Johnson urges people to have Covid-19 booster





B oris Johnson today warned people not to be overconfident about the duration of immunity from Covid-19 jabs as he urged them to have the recall. The Prime Minister particularly highlighted the risks that people vulnerable to the coronavirus could fall seriously ill even after receiving a double injection once the impact of the vaccine begins to wear off. He stressed that the current daily rate of cases, 43,467 in the UK on Friday, is currently no reason for the government to impose a Plan B that could see work from home, mandatory masks and vaccine passports. However, ahead of the G20 summit talks in Rome, Mr Johnson stressed: rather than thinking about new restrictions, the best thing anyone can do is get that boost as soon as you have it. offers. This is a very important message, I think people don’t quite realize that the first two jabs are starting to wear off. READ MORE Thus, doubly vaccinated people may experience a decreasing effect of their immunity. How sad it would be how tragic it would be if people with other complications, other health issues, got seriously ill because they were too confident about their level of immunity and didn’t get reminding them when they needed it. So please, please, can everyone have their boosters. When asked if he could guarantee a good Christmas, he added: More than 1.6 million people newly eligible for a coronavirus booster vaccine will be invited to come forward next week. So far, around 9.5 million recall invitations have been sent to people in England, and more than six million jabs have been delivered in the first six weeks of the deployment, according to NHS England. More than half of eligible people over 50 and more than two-thirds of people over 80 received the third dose, the service said. Eligible people include adults over 50, people living in nursing homes, frontline health and social service workers, adults with underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to coronavirus and those with whom they live. NHS Deputy Director of the Immunization Program Dr Nikki Kanani said the numbers are encouraging and has advised anyone who receives an invitation to accept the offer. She added: It is encouraging to see that thanks to the efforts of NHS staff, millions of people have already received their booster and just over six weeks, with more than half of eligible people over 50 already protected as we head into winter like no other. I recently had my callback at a local pharmacy and with more and more eligible people every day, I encourage anyone who receives their invitation by text or letter to make an appointment and get their potentially refill jab. vital as soon as she can. The vaccine is simple, fast and effective and will help us give the country maximum protection against the virus. Overall, more than 86 million doses of the coronavirus have been delivered and nine in 10 adults have received their first dose since deployment began in December 2020. Those eligible for the boosters will be advised to get the vaccine at least six months after their second dose, so the number of eligible people changes daily. Text invitations will come from the NHSvaccine and include a link to the NHS website, directing people to the nearest vaccination site.

