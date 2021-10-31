PM Modi will arrive in Glasgow on Sunday for the COP26 summit and bilateral talks with UK PM Johnson





Archive photo | PM Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Boris Johnson | Photo: @narendramodi | Twitter

London / Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Glasgow on Sunday for the COP26 climate summit and bilateral talks with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

Modi, who had a string of G20 summit engagements in Rome, will fly to Scotland from Italy for the second leg of his European tour, which started on Friday.

In Glasgow, he will join more than 120 heads of government and heads of state at the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) during the Scottish event. Campus (SEC) a designated United Nations area for the World Summit.

During his three-day visit to the UK until Tuesday, Modi is expected to address the COP26 summit with a national statement on India’s climate action plan in the post session. -midday of Monday, in front of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed capacity of renewable energy, wind and solar energy. At WLS, I will share India’s excellent track record on climate action and our achievements, Modi said in a statement ahead of the summit.

I will also underline the need to address climate change issues in a comprehensive manner, in particular the equitable distribution of the carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation measures and the strengthening of resilience, the mobilization of finance. , technology transfer and the importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth, he said.

The Foreign Ministry (MEA) said the COP26 summit will also provide the prime minister with an opportunity to meet with all stakeholders, including partner country leaders, innovators and intergovernmental organizations and explore the opportunities to further accelerate our own growth.

Modi’s talks with Johnson, their first in-person meeting after several visits canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to be a stocktaking of the 2030 roadmap for a stronger UK-India strategic partnership signed by the two leaders at a virtual summit in May.

India’s position at the COP26 summit will be to highlight the country’s ambitious Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets for the post-2020 period under the Paris Agreement.

These include a reduction in the emission intensity of its GDP from 33 to 35% by 2030 compared to the 2005 level, as well as reaching 40% of the cumulative installed electrical capacity from non-fossil energy resources by 2030.

This is to be achieved with the help of technology transfer and low cost international finance, including the Green Climate Fund.

India is on track to meet these goals and is clearly the best performing country among the G20 countries when it comes to climate action. According to the 2021 Climate Change Performance Index, India is among the top 10 performing countries in the world, Indian officials said ahead of the summit.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India will participate fully in the summit and stressed that predictable and consistent funding for green technologies will be at the center of concerns for developing countries.

The UK, as president of COP26, has indicated that the summit’s success will be defined as an agreement between more than 195 countries on certifiable mechanisms to reduce and possibly eliminate carbon emissions by the middle of this year. century.

When countries around the world signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, they pledged to limit the rise in global temperature to well below two degrees, by targeting 1.5 degrees, said Alok Sharma, original president of the COP26.

But this 1.5 degree limit will become out of reach if we do not act immediately. We need urgent action now, said Sharma, who has visited more than 30 countries in recent months with the aim of building consensus ahead of the summit.

With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the notable absentees from the World Leaders’ Summit, COP26 officials have insisted their delegates be present for crucial discussions during the summit, which ends on November 12. .

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Glasgow as world leaders arrive for the opening sessions on Monday and Tuesday, with several protests also hosted by environmental groups, joined by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Security operations in and around the conference venue have been stepped up and all delegates are expected to undergo daily lateral flow testing (LFT) as part of the COVID security measures in place.

Read also: What is COP26, why is it important and India’s role at the climate change conference

