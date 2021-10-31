Biden to meet with Erdogan and discuss ways for US and Turkey to avoid crises





US President Joe Biden plans to tell Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a Group of 20 summit meeting on Sunday morning that the two nations must find ways to avoid crises in their alliance, which was tested recently by the purchase of Russia by Turkey. made the S-400 missile defense system and its threat to no longer recognize the US envoy. The two leaders also plan to discuss regional issues involving Syria and Libya, a senior US administration official said on Saturday. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss the upcoming conversation between Biden and Erdogan. Turkey's role as a NATO ally has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. Erdogan said at a rally on October 23 that 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist should be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including representatives from the United States, France and Germany, had previously issued a statement seeking to resolve the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist imprisoned since 2017 without having been convicted of a crime. Erdogan did not follow up on the threat. But that reflected rising tensions with the United States. I cannot honestly say that there is a healthy process in Turkish-US relations, Erdogan said in September, according to the official Anadolu news agency, citing Erdogan.

The two leaders did not meet for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September. Since Biden became president, they have only met in June at a NATO summit where they discussed the possibility of Turkey securing and operating the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. But those plans evaporated when the Taliban quickly took control of Afghanistan amid the departure of the US military. Then-US Vice President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday, August 24, 2016 (Kayhan Ozer, Presidential Press Service Pool via AP) The Turkish president said he was open to purchasing a second Russian missile defense system, despite controversy over his 2017 agreement to acquire the Russian-made S-400 system. In an interview with CBS News in September, Erdogan said Turkey had not had the opportunity to purchase American-made Patriot missiles. He also said the United States did not deliver F-35 stealth planes despite a payment of $ 1.4 billion. Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and defense officials were sanctioned after purchasing the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system. The United States strongly opposes the use of Russian systems in NATO and says it poses a threat to the F-35s. Turkey maintains that the S-400s could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no risk. Erdogan said last week that he planned to discuss compensation with Biden for Ankara's removal from the program. There are other sources of tension for both countries, including Turkey's human rights record; American support for Syrian Kurdish fighters whom Turkey considers terrorists; and the continued residence in the United States of a Muslim cleric accused of plotting the failed coup attempt against the Erdogan government in 2016.

