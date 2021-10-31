‘Extremely grateful’: Prime Minister Imran thanks Saudi Arabia for $ 3 billion in financial support for Pakistan – World





Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Saudi Arabia for its $ 3 billion financial support to Pakistan announced earlier this week, saying “the budget support will help Pakistan’s balance of payments amid rising prices of raw materials on a global scale “.

Saudi Arabia had agreed to revive its financial support to Pakistan, including about $ 3 billion in safe deposits and $ 1.2 to $ 1.5 billion in oil supplies on deferred payments; an agreement to this effect was reached during the prime minister’s three-day visit to the kingdom earlier this week,

I am extremely grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the recent announcement to deposit US $ 3 billion and finance US $ 1.2 billion of refined petroleum products during the year, ”Prime Minister Imran said in an interview with Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadh published on Sunday.

He said Pakistan and the kingdom have long-standing and historic brotherly relations, deeply rooted in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Saudi Arabia has always given Pakistan generous support in its difficult times.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s latest generous gesture reaffirms the all-weather friendship between the two states, the prime minister added.

“Growing threat to Islam”

Regarding the role Pakistan and Saudi Arabia could play for the unity of the Muslim world, the Prime Minister said that as an important member state of the OIC, Saudi Arabia has always played a role. major in unifying Muslim countries and highlighting the problems that afflict the Muslim world. .

At the 47th session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council (CFM) held in 2020 in Niamey, the organization unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Pakistan regarding Islamophobia.

The growing threat in the West to Islam is a matter of universal concern. We believe in harmony and peaceful coexistence because terrorism has never been and never will be the true face of Islam, Imran stressed.

He said Saudi Arabia is home to the two holy mosques. Therefore, she had a natural leadership role to play for the Muslim Ummah, and Pakistan would be at the forefront to collaborate in the effort.

“Opportunities for Pakistan in Saudi Vision 2030”

The Prime Minister stressed that due to their complementarities in socio-economic fundamentals, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 offered opportunities for Pakistan to engage with the kingdom in the realization of the government’s ambitious plan for Pakistan. .

I have to say that there are important complementarities in the socio-economic fundamentals of “Naya Pakistan” and the Saudi Vision 2030. Both emphasize economic opportunities and diversity, national growth, modernization and development. development, and trade links and connectivity, the prime minister noted. .

He said Pakistan could provide skilled and semi-skilled labor, in addition to sharing expertise in sectors such as IT, infrastructure development and agriculture.

We have never had the reason to reposition our relations with Saudi Arabia following regional or international developments of the past as well as of the present day. Relations between the two countries have stood the test of time, Prime Minister Imran noted.

He said the two countries have had a special bond for seven decades now.

It is now our sincere desire to transform this relationship into a deep, diverse and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. We are now working to consolidate the historical gains by exploring new and unconventional areas of cooperation. We want our trade relations and investment cooperation to match excellent political relations, he said.

He said during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia that he had the opportunity to attend the first Saudi-Pakistani Investment Forum where he stressed the importance of involving the private and business sectors of both countries. to realize the untapped potential in the fields of trade, business and investment.

I am confident that the Investment Forum will usher in a new dynamism in our investment cooperation.

To a question, he praised the Saudi leadership for introducing reforms in various sectors as part of Vision 2030.

During the visit, he said, the two countries discussed ways to strengthen and improve economic and trade relations by exploring investment areas and opportunities available under Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s development priorities emanating from a shift from geopolitics to geoeconomics.

On the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit on climate change, the prime minister said he clearly demonstrates the Saudi leadership’s commitment to take concrete action to effectively address the challenge of climate change.

The “Green Saudi Initiative” and the “Green Middle East Initiative” are remarkable initiatives for the preservation of nature and the climate not only in Saudi Arabia but throughout the region. The threat that climate change poses to the planet is real and it is high time to take concerted action in the right direction, added Prime Minister Imran.

He said Pakistan had also worked on similar projects, including “Clean and Green Pakistan” and the 10 billion tree tsunami.

We believe that our priorities and goals converge in this regard and therefore we can learn from each other and extend our mutual support to mitigate the impacts of climate change, he commented.

