In the presence of President Joko Widodo, Indonesia organizes the national holiday





DUBAIRadar Bali Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi said Indonesia will hold a national holiday at the Expo 2020 international event in Dubai.

The event, to be held on November 4, 2021 at Al Wasl Plaza, will be attended by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Ir H. Joko Widodo.

The President’s presence reinforces Indonesia’s participation in this global exhibition as well as part of a series of active roles Indonesia has in responding to the climate change crisis through the 26th Conference of United Nations on Climate Change (COP26) taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, in preparations to host the High G20 Summit (summit) in 2022.

The presence of President Jokowi and several relevant ministers at the National Day event is also a real commitment of the government to maintain good relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the organizer of Expo 2020 Dubai and important partner of Indonesia in the Middle East. In addition, the president’s visit will also continue the diplomacy of bilateral relations within the framework of the negotiations of the Indonesia-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IUEA-CEPA), which provides an excellent opportunity for Indonesia to put into light a potential in the eyes of the world, said Minister of Commerce Lutfi. It was also stated that the President of the Republic of Indonesia would be accompanied by the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, to see firsthand the glow of Indonesia’s charm in the Middle East. At the same time, the government, through the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, will also launch an initiative called Indonesia Spice Up The World, to showcase the wealth of local spices to the world and open up business opportunities on the World Scene. Meanwhile, carrying the concept of the Land of Diversity, the Indonesian National Day Parade will describe the history of the country’s cultural richness in the past, while showcasing the potential and opportunities of Indonesia’s openness to the world. world today, as well as the nation’s drive towards a Golden Indonesia 2045. Everything is summed up in a spectacular artistic and cultural performance which is brought to life by the best performers in the country, including a young Indonesian singer, Lyodra Ginting. Thanks to the National Day, the world’s attention will be focused on the richness and diversity of the country’s potential. This opens up wider opportunities for many parties to establish long-term strategic relationships in the trade, investment and tourism sectors. In addition, the national day also aims to attract more audiences to visit the Indonesian pavilion, which is a window to the world to further explore the potential of Indonesia. Targeting visits of up to 2.5 million people, a total of 10% of total Expo visitors, the Indonesian pavilion will feature 26 weekly themes, over 75 business forums, as well as 300 types of MSME products. ready to be exported. Indonesia’s National Day will be held at Al Wasl Plaza, World Expo 2020 Dubai on November 4, 2021, starting at 6:00 p.m. local time, or 9:00 p.m. WIB. (arb / han)

