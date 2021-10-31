Politics
Emmanuel Macron tells Boris Johnson to “respect the rules” as the couple meet in the middle of a fishing line in France | UK News
President Emmanuel Macron told Boris Johnson to “play by the rules”, according to a French official, as the couple met following an argument over fishing.
At the meeting in Rome, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the French president said he had also triggered some measures to ease tensions, according to French media BFM.
“The goal for both the president and the prime minister was to work on de-escalation,” a French presidential official told reporters after a private one-on-one meeting.
It comes as the UK and France have just two days to reach an agreement on fishing rights before the French impose restrictions in some of their ports.
French authorities have threatened to ban British fishing vessels from certain ports and to tighten customs controls on trucks entering the country with British goods from Tuesday, unless more licenses are granted for the small boats fish in UK waters.
There have been tensions over post-Brexit fishing rights for months, but they hit the headlines again on Thursday when France seized British scallop trawler, accusing operators of fishing without a license.
The owner of the trawler said at the time that it was “another pawn in the ongoing dispute between the UK and France over the implementation of the Brexit fishing agreement”.
Relations deteriorated when French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times on Friday that the UK was risking its “credibility” after reneging on commitments made to the EU on fisheries.
A letter seen by Sky News showed French Prime Minister Jean Castex telling European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the bloc should prove that there is “more damage to leaving the EU than staying there”.
Brexit Minister Lord Frost said the comments were “very disturbing and very problematic”, especially with the “very sensitive” negotiations underway with Brussels to find a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol.
He said the bloc would violate the terms of the post-Brexit free trade agreement if France followed through on its threats on November 2 – threats which also included restricting energy supplies to the UK and Jersey. .
In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Tory peer said the UK is “actively considering” legal action to resolve the dispute.
But Sunday morning, the French Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, defended his government’s actions.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Beaune said: “As a result of the Brexit Agreement (TCA), access was to be granted within days to EU boats. We have now been negotiating patiently and constructively since 10 months, responding to a series of detailed and additional requests from UK authorities, ship by ship.
” What is the current situation ? We are not missing just a few licenses, but more than 40% of the French detailed requests. For the whole of the EU, around 90% of the expected licenses have been granted, but all the missing ones are French.
“This is why France is calling for action at EU level, within the framework of the ETA, and is ready to implement proportionate and reversible measures from November 2, as we announced. on several occasions since last April. These measures are fully in line with the ATT.
“It is positive to read that the UK cares about the ATT; France and the EU are waiting for its full respect and implementation, when it comes to fishing rights, the Northern Ireland Protocol and all the other questions – agreed and ratified – “.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has raised concerns about the French government’s rhetoric in recent days on the issue of fishing licenses.
“The Prime Minister stressed that the French threats are totally unjustified and do not appear compatible with the UK-EU trade and cooperation agreement or with broader international law.”
