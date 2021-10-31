G20 leaders agree on global COVID-19 vaccination strategy, says Retno Marsudi





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said the leaders of the G20 countries have agreed to implement the global immunization strategy defined by the World Health Organization (WHO). The leaders also expressed their point of view on the need to vaccinate 40% by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022. This is in fact a global strategy given by the WHO which is supported by G20 leaders, ”she said in a statement. statement at the Splendide Royal Hotel in Rome, Italy on Saturday. Speaking after accompanying President Joko Widodo to the G20 summit in La Nuvola, she said G20 leaders discussed joint efforts to emerge from the dual health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed issues related to close cooperation between the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Health, and cooperation with international organizations such as the WHO, the World Bank and the IMF, as well as the availability of funds for dealing with the pandemic, Retno Marsudi mentioned. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his statement stressed the importance of strengthening an inclusive global health architecture that adheres to the principles of solidarity, justice, transparency and equality. President Jokowi proposed several steps, including the creation of a mechanism to increase global resources for health; the development of a global health protocol for cross-border activities; and maximizing the role of the G20 in efforts to address the scarcity and gaps in essential vaccines, drugs and medical devices, she said. On building global health resilience, President Jokowi also underscored the importance of accelerating a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable global economic recovery. President Jokowi said the G20 Executives shared a similar view that the global economy has yet to recover, added Retno Marsudi. Read: Indonesia urges G20 to close COVID-19 vaccine gap AMONG

