Mehbooba writes to Prime Minister Modi and asks for his intervention





Srinagar: Expressing shock at the punitive measures against some Kashmiri students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India in a cricket match, PDP Chairman Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and called for his intervention so that their future is not destroyed. She noted that such punitive actions would only reinforce the sense of mistrust and alienation between the younger generation of Kashmir and the rest of the country, and that patriotism and a sense of loyalty should be cultivated with compassion. His letter to Modi came after medical students living in homes at Government Medical College in Srinagar and SKIMS Hospital here were booked under the strict Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act and three students from the Kashmiri studying in Agra were arrested for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India. during the T20 World Cup match in Dubai on October 24. “I write to you with a deep sense of disappointment and concern at the alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Not so long ago, when you chaired an all-party meeting in Delhi, you have expressed your intention to remove “dil ki doori” between Delhi and J&K. In my capacity as chairman of PDP, I have suggested some confidence-building measures which would have provided a sense of relief and respite to the people of J&K, “Mehbooba wrote . “We were waiting for the deployment of a policy to reach out to the hearts and minds of people, especially young people,” she said. The PDP chairman said it was also expected that the recent visit by Union Home Secretary Amit Shah to J&K would lead to a significant outreach, especially after his statement on engagement with young people here. “Instead, what followed was shocking and disturbing. A friendly cricket match between India and Pakistan which was only a source of entertainment for the people here … led to reserving (of) young people under the draconian UAPA for simply choosing to cheer on the winning team, “she said. Mehbooba said the brightest young people pursuing professional courses like MBBS have been targeted and hit with anti-terrorism laws. “… three Agra students were also arrested and charged with sedition for the same reasons. This despite the university’s own admission that they did not engage in any activity that could be interpreted as anti-national. “she said. The former chief minister said patriotism and a sense of loyalty must be cultivated with compassion and cannot be “forced by wielding a stick or the barrel of a gun”. “Such punitive actions marked by contempt will only reinforce the feeling of mistrust and alienation between the young generation and the rest of the country … Wisdom considers it prudent that this government engages with them, understands their aspirations and their I fervently ask you to intervene so that the future of these bright young minds is not destroyed, “she wrote to Modi. Mehbooba said that political parties and their fortunes will rise and fall over time, but what matters most is the next generation who will have to bear the burden of the past while striving to meet the expectations of one. better future. Be part of quality journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the difficulties, we still do. Our journalists and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what is important to you, break up big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today, more people than ever read Kashmir Observer, but only a handful are paying as ad revenue drops rapidly. ACT NOW CLICK FOR DETAILS Related

