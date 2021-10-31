Turkey, US agree to form joint mechanism to strengthen relationship

WASHINGTON / ROMA

The Turkish and US presidents agreed on the formation of a joint mechanism to strengthen and improve bilateral relations at a meeting on the sidelines of the two-day summit of G20 leaders in Italy, according to a statement from the Turkey’s Communications Directorate on October 31.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his US counterpart Joe Biden at the closed-door meeting – which lasted over an hour – discussed steps to be taken in line with the common prospect of increasing the volume of bilateral trade, according to the press release.

The leaders stressed the importance of the NATO alliance and strategic partnership, and also expressed satisfaction with the mutual action taken on climate change, he added.

President Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation and effectively deal with our disagreements, according to a White House statement.

Biden expressed his gratitude to Turkey for nearly two decades of contributions to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, the statement said.

President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance as a NATO ally, but noted US concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system, he added.

The two leaders also discussed the political process in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghans in need, the elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus, said. the press release.

Turkey and the United States in talks to supply the latter with warplanes the Turkish military needs after its exclusion from the F-35 joint fighter program, and Ankara claims 1.4 billion dollars she paid in the United States for fifth-generation jet fighters.

Turkey was excluded from the F-35 joint fighter program in mid-2019 after deploying Russian S-400 air defense systems. The United States seized the five F-35s that Turkey had paid for and failed to reimburse $ 1.4 billion. Recently, Turkey requested the purchase of 40 F-16 fighters and 80 modernization kits for its existing planes so as not to weaken its air force.

The most important topic of this meeting would be the issue of the F-35s, Erdoan had said before his meeting with Biden. He noted that there were signals from Washington to deliver the F-16 fighter jets in exchange for the money Turkey paid for the F-35 program.

There is information that we receive at the lower level. Some information on how to give us F-16s The information we have received is that there is a plan to pay for this with them. Is this true or not; we will learn from them. At the highest level, of course, it would be appropriate for me to speak to Mr. Biden. If so, we will have struck a deal accordingly, Erdoan said.

The meeting was the second of the two leaders since Biden was elected president after meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in June.

The meeting also followed a new diplomatic row that saw Erdoan threaten to expel the United States and nine other Western ambassadors following their statement regarding the release of jailed Turkish businessman Osman Kavala.

Erdoan meets with world leaders in Rome

Erdoan met with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on October 30.

Erdoan met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the La Nuvola Convention Center, which hosted the 2021 summit in Italy, the first in-person summit since the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official statement from the office of the Italian Prime Minister described the Erdoan-Draghi meeting as constructive.

Constructive exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations, the Afghan crisis and stability in the Mediterranean, with particular attention to developments in the intra-Libyan political process, he said.

The Turkish President also received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. In addition, Erdoan met the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for a 30-minute interview.

Good exchange with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We took stock of the work underway on a range of issues, from the pandemic and the economic recovery, to the situation in Afghanistan and beyond, von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The Turkish president later held a 30-minute closed-door meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo.