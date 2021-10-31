Politics
Turkey, US agree to form joint mechanism to strengthen relationship
WASHINGTON / ROMA
The Turkish and US presidents agreed on the formation of a joint mechanism to strengthen and improve bilateral relations at a meeting on the sidelines of the two-day summit of G20 leaders in Italy, according to a statement from the Turkey’s Communications Directorate on October 31.
class = “cf”>
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his US counterpart Joe Biden at the closed-door meeting – which lasted over an hour – discussed steps to be taken in line with the common prospect of increasing the volume of bilateral trade, according to the press release.
The leaders stressed the importance of the NATO alliance and strategic partnership, and also expressed satisfaction with the mutual action taken on climate change, he added.
President Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation and effectively deal with our disagreements, according to a White House statement.
Biden expressed his gratitude to Turkey for nearly two decades of contributions to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, the statement said.
President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey’s importance as a NATO ally, but noted US concerns over Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system, he added.
class = “cf”>
The two leaders also discussed the political process in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghans in need, the elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus, said. the press release.
Turkey and the United States in talks to supply the latter with warplanes the Turkish military needs after its exclusion from the F-35 joint fighter program, and Ankara claims 1.4 billion dollars she paid in the United States for fifth-generation jet fighters.
Turkey was excluded from the F-35 joint fighter program in mid-2019 after deploying Russian S-400 air defense systems. The United States seized the five F-35s that Turkey had paid for and failed to reimburse $ 1.4 billion. Recently, Turkey requested the purchase of 40 F-16 fighters and 80 modernization kits for its existing planes so as not to weaken its air force.
The most important topic of this meeting would be the issue of the F-35s, Erdoan had said before his meeting with Biden. He noted that there were signals from Washington to deliver the F-16 fighter jets in exchange for the money Turkey paid for the F-35 program.
There is information that we receive at the lower level. Some information on how to give us F-16s The information we have received is that there is a plan to pay for this with them. Is this true or not; we will learn from them. At the highest level, of course, it would be appropriate for me to speak to Mr. Biden. If so, we will have struck a deal accordingly, Erdoan said.
class = “cf”>
The meeting was the second of the two leaders since Biden was elected president after meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO meeting in June.
The meeting also followed a new diplomatic row that saw Erdoan threaten to expel the United States and nine other Western ambassadors following their statement regarding the release of jailed Turkish businessman Osman Kavala.
class = “cf”>
Erdoan meets with world leaders in Rome
Erdoan met with world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on October 30.
Erdoan met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at the La Nuvola Convention Center, which hosted the 2021 summit in Italy, the first in-person summit since the COVID-19 pandemic.
class = “cf”>
An official statement from the office of the Italian Prime Minister described the Erdoan-Draghi meeting as constructive.
Constructive exchange of views on EU-Turkey relations, the Afghan crisis and stability in the Mediterranean, with particular attention to developments in the intra-Libyan political process, he said.
The Turkish President also received Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. In addition, Erdoan met the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for a 30-minute interview.
Good exchange with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We took stock of the work underway on a range of issues, from the pandemic and the economic recovery, to the situation in Afghanistan and beyond, von der Leyen said on Twitter.
The Turkish president later held a 30-minute closed-door meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo.
Sources
2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-biden-to-meet-today-in-rome-169009
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]