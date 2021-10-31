2021 T20 World Cup: Afghan Asghar retires midway through tournament





Abu Dhabi: Former Afghan skipper Asghar Afghan has announced he will retire after Sunday’s game against Namibia, although the T20 World Cup has only reached halfway.

“I will be retiring from all international cricket after the game against Namibia,” the 33-year-old Pashtu said in a video message on Facebook.

“I want more and more young people to have the opportunity to play for Afghanistan. Therefore, tomorrow is expected to be my last international match and after that I will resign.”

Asghar captained Afghanistan in all three cricket formats for six years, before being sacked with acrimony two weeks before the start of the 2019 World Cup in England.

He eventually returned to the captain’s post, but was eliminated again in June this year after being blamed for the team’s poor form during a series of tests in Zimbabwe.

Asghar has appeared in six tests, 114 one-day internationals and 74 Twenty20 internationals during a 12-year career.

He scored 440 points in tests with one hundred while his count in ODI was 2424 with one century and 12 half-centuries.

In the current World Cup, Asghar scored 10 points in the loss to Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

Former Afghan captain Asghar Afghan, who has the biggest winning streak as captain of the T20 internationals, topping Indian legend Ms Dhoni with one more victory, decides to bid farewell to all cricket formats at the Afghanistan’s third game against Namibia at @ T20WorldCup. 1/1 photo .twitter.com / 4nxfeoctjj

Afghan Cricket Table (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2021

@ACBofficials welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his service to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for the young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.

Afghan Cricket Table (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2021

“@ACBofficials salutes and respects his decision, expresses gratitude for his service to the country,” tweeted the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

“It will take a lot of hard work for the young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.”

