France says Macron and Johnson will attempt to defuse post-Brexit fishing line





ROME, October 31 (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed on Sunday to try to defuse a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights, a French official said after days of threats have raised the prospect of a new trade barriers. The leaders, who have given mixed signals as to whether they want to calm the conflict, used a private meeting on the sidelines of a summit of Group of 20 leaders in Rome to try to ease tensions. The French official said Macron had told Britain it had to obey the rules Paris accuses London of having flouted by not giving France enough fishing licenses to operate in British waters. Britain says it meets the conditions of the post-Brexit trade deal. “The objective for the president and the prime minister was to work on de-escalation,” the official told reporters after a one-on-one meeting between the two leaders. “We are giving ourselves space for de-escalation in the hours to come.” Britain escalated a war of words with France on Saturday, with Johnson refusing to rule out triggering trade dispute action and his Brexit minister sharply criticizing a suggestion from Paris that the EU should show it there was “more damage to leaving the EU than to stay there”. Read more Relations with France have grown increasingly strained since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, with London’s recent security pact with the United States and Australia doing little to bolster the trust with Paris. Macron questioned Britain’s “credibility”. Read more Paris has said it could impose targeted measures on British vessels and goods from Tuesday, including increasing some controls if the fishing dispute is not resolved. The French official said Macron had told Johnson he expected mutual respect and that the two sides would “trade” over the next few hours to find ways to defuse the situation. “We’ll see on November 2. We’re not there yet. One thing at a time,” the official said. (This story is passed on to remove the superfluous word in the lead) Reporting by Michel Rose, written by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Crispian Balmer and William Schomberg Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

