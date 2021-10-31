Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson agree on a truce in the fishing district, says Paris





Leaders agreed to work on “practical” measures to resolve dispute, Emmanuel Macron’s office said Rome: French and British leaders agreed on Sunday to defuse days of sniping over post-Brexit fishing rights, according to Paris, potentially avoiding a full-fledged trade war that would put the entire EU at risk. President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Boris Johnson met for around 25 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome, aides said, a day after Mr. completely wronged. They agreed to work on “practical and operational measures” to resolve the dispute in the coming days, Macron’s office said. They were united on the need for a “de-escalation” with concrete actions to come “as soon as possible”, he said. There was no immediate comment from Downing Street. Today i spoke to @POTUS Joe Biden, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the President @EmmanuelMacron To # G20Italy on the risks posed to international security by the escalation of Iran’s nuclear program. Read our statement: https://t.co/qxWzPU5tzQ pic.twitter.com/HHsOvZS2Yd Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 30, 2021 Mr Johnson stressed at the G20 that all parties must focus on the bigger picture of climate change as he prepares to welcome more than 120 world leaders to the COP26 summit from Monday. But the British and French governments have stepped up their rhetoric of anger, and France last week arrested a British trawler that allegedly fished illegally in its waters. The two sides are also at loggerheads over an alliance of nuclear submarines involving Australia, Britain and the United States, dubbed AUKUS, which has left France in the cold. France is furious that Britain and the Channel Islands of Jersey and Guernsey have not issued permits to certain French boats to fish in their waters since Brexit came into full force in early 2021. ‘Credibility’ Paris had promised that unless more licenses were approved, it would ban British vessels from unloading their catches in French ports from Tuesday and even impose controls on all products imported from Britain into France. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a leaked letter to Ms von der Leyen on Friday that Britain must be shown “that it causes more damage to leave the EU than to stay there”. The letter sparked a scathing response from UK officials, and Mr Johnson warned London could activate a Brexit dispute settlement tool for the first time, exposing the entire EU to possible trade measures British. For his part, Macron warned on Friday that Britain’s “credibility” was at stake, accusing London of ignoring the Brexit trade deal reached with Brussels after years of torturous negotiations. “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility”, a- he told the Financial Times. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

