The leaders of the big polluters that are China and Russia in particular absent from the climate confab

More than 120 heads of state and government will travel to Glasgow this week for the UN global climate conference COP26, including US President Joe Biden, French Emmanuel Macron, Indian Narendra Modi and Israeli Naftali Bennett.

But Chinese President Xi Jinping, the world’s largest transmitter, has not left his country during the COVID-19 pandemic and will not travel to Scotland to join his global counterparts.

Vladimir Putin of Russia, another big polluter, will also be absent.

The Glasgow rally, which began on Sunday and will run through November 12, comes as an accelerated attack of extreme weather events around the world highlights the devastating effects of climate change from 150 years of burning fossil fuels.

As it stands, “there is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver,” warned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in comments at the G20 meeting in Rome on Saturday.

“Several recent climate announcements could leave the impression of a rosier picture,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is an illusion.”

Countries under pressure to restart their COVID-stricken economies continue to subsidize fossil fuels, even though they tout renewables.

Much of it hinges on the commitment of G20 leaders from the richest countries whose economies account for about 80 percent of carbon pollution.

They collectively endorsed the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to a draft final summit declaration obtained by AFP on Sunday.

Some key G20 countries have yet to submit their updated plans, including India. Brazil, Mexico, Australia and Russia have tabled plans that are not in line with the Paris Agreement.

Details on how China will meet its climate targetsemerging now, and the world is looking at them to see how China will step up its 2030 emissions reduction target, which is currently to cut emissions by 65% ​​per unit of gross domestic product, to push back the date on which the The country’s emissions growth will peak and set industrial production targets for other greenhouse gases, such as methane.

A delicate dance between the United States and China and skillful diplomacy from France were key to reaching the Paris climate agreement in 2015. Six years later, growing rivalry threatens to escalate what had been a race to the top.

And with the poorest countries least responsible for greenhouse gas emissions the hardest hit by its impacts, inequalities overshadow the negotiations.

The failure of rich countries to shell out $ 100 billion a year starting in 2020 to help developing countries cut emissions and adapt – a commitment first made in 2009 – will complicate already tense talks.

Opening the Glasgow rally on Sunday, summit chairman Alok Sharma said COP26 negotiations were the “last and best hope” to maintain the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C.

“We know our common planet is changing for the worse,” Sharma said at the opening ceremony.

Experts warn that only transformative action over the next ten years will help avoid much more cataclysmic impacts.

And global warming hasn’t stopped for the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the UN meeting by a year.

COP26 inherits its central goal from the 2015 Paris Agreement, which saw countries agree to limit global warming to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels, and 1.5C if possible.

The deal left many crucial details to be worked out, while emissions reductions remain woefully insufficient to prevent global warming.

In August, an explosive “code red” report from the world’s largest climate science organization warned that the Earth’s average temperature would hit the 1.5 ° C threshold around 2030, a decade earlier than expected just three years ago. years.

And last week, a UN report said that even the most recent and ambitious carbon reduction pledges will still lead to “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 ° C.

COP26 now marks the “last and best hope of keeping 1.5 ° C within reach,” said Sharma.

“If we act now and act together, we can protect our precious planet,” he said.