Donald Trump says his supporters will decide if Glenn Youngkin wins in Virginia





Former President Donald Trump has said his base is critical for GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin to win the Virginia gubernatorial election on Tuesday.

In a ballot seen as a litmus test for the midterms of 2022, Trump told Fox News his supporters must run if Youngkin hopes to take the governor’s mansion.

“If my base turns out, he’s going to win,” Trump said, “I hope they turn out, I really want them to turn out.”

Youngkin said he was “honored” to have Trump’s approval but did not campaign in person with the former president. On Saturday, he told reporters he “would not participate” in Trump’s rally on Monday the day before the election.

GOP candidate for Virginia Glenn Youngkin is pictured campaigning on October 30, 2021 in Manassas. Former President Donald Trump (right) said his endorsement would help Youngkin get elected. Getty

In contrast, his Democratic rival, Terry McAuliffe, relied on the star power of President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama during the election campaign.

Biden accused Youngkin of being “embarrassed” to campaign alongside Trump even though he adopted some of his policies. There is speculation that by distancing himself from the former president, Youngkin is trying to attract independent and moderate voters.

But Trump said his supporters were critical to Youngkin’s victory. Asked about Youngkin’s prospects in the election, Trump said, “I think he should win. I’ll be honest, my base has to turn out.”

Asked by host Jeanine Pirro about the impact on Youngkin of being labeled by Democrats as a “Trump sidekick,” the former president said: “I think it backfires because I think it does allows the base to come out and vote. “

As if to warn of the dangers of rejecting his brand of politics, Trump continued, “The last person who ran as a Republican did not kiss Trump in Virginia,” referring to Ed Gillespie, who has was defeated by Democrat Ralph Northam in 2017.

“He was killed, he was completely destroyed,” Trump said, “I think if my base doesn’t come out he can’t win. I think my base has to come out real strong.”

When asked if he sees himself as a “linchpin” for the future election, Trump replied, “If I support someone, they win. “

“I think I have 148 plus two,” he said, referring to the ratio of successfully elected candidates he supported versus those who lost.

“I supported Youngkin. And we’ll see, I hope it won’t be three,” Trump added.

While Trump’s influence undoubtedly weighs on the Republican Party and his support goes far at the polls, the candidates he has backed have not quite had the success he claims.

In the 2020 cycle, five of the 23 Senate candidates and 33 of the 149 House candidates Trump had backed failed to win, according to Ballotpedia.

Meanwhile, Trump-backed gubernatorial candidates from Kentucky and Louisiana lost in 2019. Meanwhile, North Carolina Republican Dan Forest, who also relied on the support of the former president, was beaten in 2020.

Newsweek has contacted Youngkin’s campaign for comment.

