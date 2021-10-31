PM Narendra Modi and other G20 leaders throw coins into iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome





The Trevi Fountain in Rome is one of the most visited landmarks in Italy and is popular with tourists. Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Trevi Fountain here with other world leaders on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The fountain is one of the most visited monuments in Italy and is popular with tourists. The historic fountain has attracted many filmmakers who popularized the Baroque art-style monument as the epitome of a place of romance. “The # G20 delegation heads begin the 2nd day of # G20RomeSummit with a walk to a symbolic place in the city: the Trevi Fountain, one of the most beautiful fountains in the world and famous for the traditional raffle. # G20Italy, “tweeted G20 Italy. on Sunday. # G20 Heads of delegation start on the 2nd day of the # G20RomeSummit with a walk to an emblematic place of the city: the Trevi Fountain, one of the most beautiful fountains in the world and famous for the traditional raffle. # G20Italy ???? Watch live: https://t.co/r9JkpLckyupic.twitter.com/i5PLDD0PeY G20 Italy (@ g20org) October 31, 2021 At 26.3 meters high and 49.15 meters wide, it is the largest Baroque fountain in the city and one of the most famous fountains in the world. The delegation also threw a coin over its shoulder into the fountain, according to a video released by G20 Italy. It is believed that if you toss a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome. After visiting the famous fountain, Prime Minister Modi will attend a bilateral meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. He will also attend a session on sustainable development and an event on ” Supply Chain Resilience ”. The Prime Minister is attending the G20 summit in Rome from October 30 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Italy has held the presidency of the G20 since December last year. The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members represent more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of the planet’s population. The forum has met annually since 1999 and since 2008 has included an annual summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government. The Rome summit will bring together the heads of state and government of the G20 member countries, the European Union, other invited countries and several international organizations. The summit will focus on the theme ‘People, Planet, Prosperity, with a focus on areas of pandemic recovery and strengthening global health governance. From Rome, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Glasgow on Sunday to attend the summit of world leaders of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pm-narendra-modi-other-g20-leaders-toss-coins-into-romes-iconic-trevi-fountain-2594605 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos