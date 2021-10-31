When will January 6 be over?





After Donald Trump lost the presidential election last year, a law professor named John Eastman wrote a two-page handbook for Trump to illegally reject electoral votes from certain states when they were counted. in Congress, January 6. The name he mentions most often in the memo is Vice President Mike Pence. He appears in statements such as Pence then gave President Trump re-elected and, regarding the disruption of the count, the bottom line here is that Pence should do so without asking permission. Eastman also spoke at the Trumps rally on January 6, where he said what we are demanding of Vice President Pence is that he intervene in the electoral count. Trump, speaking soon after, cited Eastman’s authority when he said: If Mike Pence does the right thing, we’ll win the election.

Illustration by Joe Farm

Soon after, the assault on Capitol Hill began and, once it became clear that the Vice President was not going to do what Trump and his allies were asking, a group of insurgents chanted Hang Mike. Pence. Members of the Pence family were also on Capitol Hill and in danger. Eastman is expected to be subpoenaed in the coming days by the special House committee investigating the events surrounding January 6. In addition to writing this memo and a revised and more detailed memo in which he states that leaving the results in effect would mean Americans are no longer an autonomous people, he attended a meeting with Trump and Pence in the Oval Office on January 4. (Eastman says he ultimately advised Pence to delay the count, not to stage a coup.) One area of ​​inquiry for the committee is Trump’s pressure on Pence to help him overthrow the elections. (A lot, it seems.)

But one person who doesn’t seem keen to dwell on this issue, at least not publicly, is Pence himself, who has bided his time giving speeches and starting an organization called Advancing American Freedom. Last month, in an interview with Sean Hannity, on Fox News, he said the media was trying to use January 6 to distract from President Bidens’ failed agenda and to belittle the character and intentions of people who voted for Trump. He assured Hannity that he and Trump had amicably separated after leaving office and kept in touch. On social media and in a podcast he started, he regularly repeats the Trump-Pence Administration phrase linking his name to that of a man who was willing to give him up to a crowd.

Pences’ position is intriguing on a human level, but it is also important in political terms, as it says a lot about the state of the GOP, the direction the 2024 presidential race is taking, and the extent of the protest. of the legacy of January 6. important in setting this course. Trump seems to realize this as much as anyone. After Pence’s appearance on Fox News, Trump released a statement saying the interview largely destroys and discredits the unselected committee witch hunt on the events of January 6. The interview doesn’t do that, of course. But the Trump-Pence dance underscores how important the stakes are to the committee. Trump, by trying to obstruct the Jan.6 investigation with bogus claims of executive privilege, for example, is fighting not only to impose his vision of the past, but to secure his political future.

A simple explanation for Pences’ complacency is that he wants to run for president himself and cannot afford to alienate Trump if he is to hope to pass the primaries. According to a recent poll, Trump’s favor rating among Republicans is eighty-six percent. Its Save America PAC, the new Make America Great Again, Again! super PAC, and related political funds raised over $ 100 million. But Trump may not want to help anyone other than Trump. In September, when Fox News asked if he would show up, he said, “We’re getting to a point where we really don’t have a choice. It is difficult to know who he means by us. In a Morning Consult / Politico poll that asked Republicans who they would support out of more than fifteen potential candidates for 2024, 47% chose Trump. Pence came in next, with just thirteen percent. Just behind Pence was Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida and Trump ally, with twelve percent. (Six percent chose Donald Trump, Jr. twice as many as Senators Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio.) When Trump was asked recently, in an interview with Yahoo Finance, what he thought of DeSantiss’ presidential outlook , he said: If I faced him, I would beat him like I would beat everyone else. But Trump didn’t believe it would come to this. He said he thought if he ran most people would give up, I think he would give up.

Trump may be right. Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, criticized him in direct terms after January 6; in February, she told Politico that the Party was wrong to follow her. A few weeks ago, she told the Wall Street Journal: We need him in the Republican Party. She also said that if there was a place for me in the 2024 race, I would talk to her and see what her plans are … we would work on it together. Perhaps she was referring to the place of vice-president; it’s amazing to think that there are people out there who would love to be the next mike pence. It is questioned whether candidates for the post would receive copies of Eastmans’ notes and be asked to check off unconstitutional measures they would be prepared to take.

Far from being a witch hunt, investigations on January 6 continued to uncover troubling evidence about Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. (The Senate Judiciary Committee reported last month on its attempts to enlist Justice Department officials in the case.) There are plenty of reminders that he hasn’t budged. Last week, the Wall Street Journal published a lengthy letter to Trump’s editor, full of baseless claims that the Pennsylvania vote count was wrong. The election was rigged, which unfortunately you still did not understand, he informed the Journal. In a statement a week earlier, he spoke even more forcefully: The insurgency took place on November 3, election day. January 6 was the Manifestation!

There can be no better example of why a clear account of the events that led to the assault on Capitol Hill is so crucial. According to Trump, the real insurgency has never been quelled. January 6, in that sense, is far from over.

